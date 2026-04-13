OPINION: Forget Zwane comparisons, Mofokeng is writing his own legacy

Zwane is a rare talent, arguably one of a kind and the PSL may not see another player quite like him for some time.

Comparing Relebohile Mofokeng to Themba Zwane at this stage is premature. Mofokeng is undoubtedly talented, but he has not yet done enough to justify being placed in the same bracket as Zwane.



In my view, Zwane remains the finest player of the PSL era, his longevity, consistency, and trophy haul set him apart in a class of his own.



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That said, the debate around who should occupy the number 10 role for Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup in two months’ time is entirely valid.



On current form, Mofokeng has earned the right to be that creative focal point. His influence on games is growing, and he looks ready to embrace that responsibility on the international stage.

Zwane is a rare talent, arguably one of a kind and the PSL may not see another player quite like him for some time. However, it is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore Mofokeng’s rise. He possesses all the attributes of a generational talent as he continues to deliver performances that match the hype.

Mofokeng is the face of Orlando Pirates

Mofokeng is no doubt the new face of Orlando Pirates. It has been a long time since a player has so fully embodied what it means to be a Buccaneer, arguably not since the days of Oupa Manyisa. One could point to Thembinkosi Lorch as a similar figure, but he operated in Pirates teams that never quite reached the heights of Manyisa’s era.

By contrast, Mofokeng has already proved to be a decisive figure. At just 21, he has delivered match-winning performances on numerous occasions and continues to carry the Soweto giants this season.

The pressure that comes with wearing the iconic black and white jersey or representing any of South Africa’s big three clubs, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, and Mamelodi Sundowns cannot be overstated. Yet Mofokeng appears unfazed by it all and what truly sets him apart is his ability to rise to big occasions.

A player for the big stage

In June 2024, he scored a dramatic late winner in the Nedbank Cup final against Sundowns, a moment that signalled his arrival. Just four months later, he was on target again in the MTN8 final against Stellenbosch FC, helping Pirates secure a 3-1 victory. He scored the only goal in the Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants this season, further underlining his reputation as a player for the big stage.

Since breaking into the Pirates first team in 2023, Mofokeng has been remarkably consistent and rarely puts a foot wrong. Few players his age can boast such an impact or such a collection of silverware so early in their careers. It is no surprise that his coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou has labelled him a generational talent.



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South African football is undoubtedly richer with his presence. Whether he remains in the PSL beyond this season or moves abroad, the fan-favourite has already left an indelible mark in his short career. If he continues this trajectory, we may well be witnessing the rise of not just a great player, but a future legend.