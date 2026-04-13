Cardoso wants more control in Espérance return leg

"The attitude in Pretoria must be even stronger, show more commitment and tactical discipline," Cardoso said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has understandably cautioned against getting ahead of themselves as they prepare to host Espérance in the second leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final.

The Brazilians moved within touching distance of a second successive continental final after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tunisian champions at the Olympique Hammadi Agrebi on Sunday evening.

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After dominating large spells of the game, the North Africans left to rue their missed opportunities as Brayan León proved to be the difference with a decisive goal early in the second half.

“We don’t take anything for granted. The attitude in Pretoria must be even stronger, show more commitment and tactical discipline,” Cardoso said after the first leg in Tunis.

“We need to have more control of the match and play to win because we don’t play to win, then you can suffer. The team did well and understood different moments of the game.

“We made corrections [at half time] and we made the right ones by approaching the game where we had to play and produce the result and that’s what we did.”

Sundowns to keep their identity

Despite not playing their usual passing game, Masandawana now carry a narrow away goal advantage with a place in the final firmly within their grasp.

“Any team that has history, a way of playing and an identity must always be as loyal as possible to the team,” Cardoso responded when asked about his team’s approach.

“It’s the same at Esperance and Sundowns. The teams always fight to impose themselves but the game at this level, you have different moments.

“As expected, we had different moments in the game and that’s how it will be in Pretoria and the team that deals better with different moments will progress to the final.”

Sundowns were forced to dig deep after being reduced to 10 men when Grant Kekana was dismissed for a dangerous challenge and the experienced defender will miss the second leg.

On the positive side, Aubrey Modiba will return to the team after serving his one-match suspension for the red card he received against Stade Malien in the quarter-final.

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“Regarding who is in and who will be out? Let’s return to Johannesburg and understand how we want to play this game and what we must do. What we know is that we are at half-time and how important the second match is,” Cardoso concluded.