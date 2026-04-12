10-man Sundowns hold firm to edge Espérance

Brayan León proved the difference, rising to head home the decisive goal early in the second half.

Mamelodi Sundowns moved within touching distance of the CAF Champions League final after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Espérance in the first leg of their semi-final clash at the Olympique Hammadi Agrebi on Sunday evening.

Brayan León proved the difference, rising to head home the decisive goal early in the second half. However, Sundowns were forced to dig deep after being reduced to 10 men when Grant Kekana was dismissed for a dangerous challenge.

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Espérance dominated large spells of the first half but were left to rue their missed opportunities as Sundowns’ high defensive line was repeatedly tested by direct balls in behind.

The hosts came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 33rd minute when Florian Danho unleashed a powerful strike that crashed against the upright with Ronwen Williams rooted to his line.

Sundowns, meanwhile, struggled to carve out meaningful chances in the opening period with only a handful of promising moments but they failed to trouble goalkeeper Ben Said.

The visitors emerged with greater intent after the break and nearly took the lead within a minute of the restart, only for León to be denied by Said.

The breakthrough arrived shortly thereafter, as Jayden Adams released Thapelo Morena down the right flank. Morena’s first-time cross found León unmarked in the box, and the Colombian made no mistake, nodding home from close range.

The home crowd sparked into wild celebrations in the 69th minute but Aboubacar Diakite’s goal was overturned by VAR for a foul on Williams

Kekana’s dismissal for a dangerous high boot on Danho set up a tense finale, but Sundowns showed resilience and discipline to hold on for a valuable away win.

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They will now return to Loftus Versfeld for the second leg next Saturday, carrying a narrow away goal advantage with a place in the final firmly within their grasp.