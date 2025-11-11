Former Orlando Pirates defender weighs PSL options

"He’s fit and ready to go. It’s just a matter of finding the right opportunity,” said the source.

Former Orlando Pirates utility player Tebogo Tlolane is edging closer to a return to action, with several clubs reportedly showing interest in his services after he was let go by Golden Arrows at the end of last season

The 30-year-old, who spent the last two seasons at Arrows, has been without a club since the start of the current campaign after the Durban side surprisingly decided against extending his contract.



Since then, Tlolane has been keeping fit by training on his own as he looks to secure his next move.

ALSO READ: Pirates loanee to remain at Petro de Luanda

The versatile player has previously enjoyed good loan spells at Maritzburg United, where he rediscovered his form following a challenging stint at Pirates.

Despite a few inquiries from clubs, no formal offer has materialised yet, although insiders suggest that both topflight and Motsepe Foundation Championship sides have expressed interest.

According to a source close to the player, Tlolane remains patient as he’s a free agent and can sign for any club of his choice outside the transfer window.

“There have been talks with a few teams, even from the NFD, but he wants to play in the premiership. He’s fit and ready to go. It’s just a matter of finding the right opportunity,” said the source.

ALSO READ: Pirates-linked defender looking for PSL return

The experienced campaigner, who represented Bafana Bafana at the CHAN tournament which was co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda three months ago, is understood to be open to offers that align with his ambitions of playing top-flight football.