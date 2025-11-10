Cardoso eyes return of key players after FIFA break

"It's important to understand that regarding the squad, no coach is really happy," Cardoso said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is hopeful that some of his key players will be available for selection once the FIFA international break concludes.

Influential skipper Themba Zwane and youngster Malibongwe Khoza are among the notable absentees currently working their way back to full fitness.

Meanwhile, experienced defender Mothobi Mvala remains a long-term casualty, a situation that could force the Brazilians to explore their options in the upcoming January transfer window to bolster their squad.

“It’s important to understand that regarding the squad, no coach is really happy even though they might come into press conferences and say they are happy,” Cardoso said.

“All coaches want to improve the level of their squad. January is still far and we should focus on performances we can raise from the players that we have. We have a lot of potential to raise the level of players that haven’t been playing regularly.

“We still have players that we hope can come back in two weeks’ time because before then, no one will be available, but after two weeks, the team will be reinforced by players that we already have inside. That’s what makes me happy because I know that there are players from inside who can help us a lot.”

Sundowns will return to action against Saint-Eloi Lupopo in their opening match of the CAF Champions League group stages after the international break. Cardoso, who has been on the losing end of the last two Champions League finals, admitted he has not had much time to reflect on that competition.

“Regarding the Champions League, I haven’t even had time to think about that, as you might imagine that the focus of a coach who days ago played Pirates and had to play TS Galaxy in such an important game,” he said.

“The focus until then was on that, but from now on, we had a friendly match and players left for Bafana Bafana, and let’s hope they can come back in good condition. In due time, we will start thinking about Champions League matches.”

The Tshwane giants have been drawn in Group C alongside Lupopo, Sudanese side Al Hilal, and Algerian champions MC Alger, who are managed by former Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena.