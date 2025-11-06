Pirates coach Ouaddou hails subs’ impact in win over Arrows

“It’s the team spirit we want at Orlando Pirates. Everybody is important,” said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has praised the impact of his substitutes in his team’s victory over Golden Arrows.



This was after substitutes Yanela Mbuthuma, Patrick Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng helped the Buccaneers to a 3-1 win over Abafana Bes’thende in a Betway Premiership at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday evening.



Mbuthuma scored a brace while Maswanganyi and Mofokeng provided assists.



The victory over Arrows saw Pirates move up to second position on the log with 22 points after 10 games. They trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by three points, but have two games in hand.



“It’s the team spirit we want at Orlando Pirates. Everybody is important,” said Ouaddou after the game.

“I always say there’s no substitute, there are only players and impact players and we continue like that, we hope to keep this dynamic, team spirit until the end of the season.

“And I can tell you that if we keep this team spirit, if we keep this end goal to go forward to score goals and to be strong to keep self-development, I think we can have some good ambitions.”



Following the win over Arrows, Pirates will now change focus to the Carling Knockout where they will face Richards Bay in a semifinal clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.



Arrows will host Marumo Gallants at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday in the other semifinal clash.



Both games will kick off at 3pm.