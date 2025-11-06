Ouaddou dedicates PSL award to players and entire Pirates staff

“Like I said, I don’t like individual awards,” said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has dedicated his Betway Premiership award to the players, the technical team and the entire club staff, saying they deserve it more than him.



Ouaddou was named the Betway Premiership Coach of the Month for September/October on Wednesday after leading the Buccaneers to three consecutive league victories without conceding a goal.



“For me, being named Coach of the Month is thanks to the players. They deserve the credit. I must also thank my staff, the South African technical team working with me, and the management for their support.

“Instead of saying ‘Ouaddou is the Coach of the Month,’ I prefer to say Orlando Pirates are the Club of the Month. This award belongs to everyone involved,” added Ouaddou.



Ouaddou was speaking after his side’s victory over Golden Arrows at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday night.



A goal in the first half and a brace by substitute Yanela Mbuthuma gave a 3-1 win over Abafana Bes’thende. The victory took Pirates to second place on the log with 22 points after 10 matches, just three points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Pirates, however, still have two games in hand.



Following the game against Arrows, the Buccaneers will change focus to the Carling Knockout where they face Richards Bay in the Carling Knockout semi-final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.