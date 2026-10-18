Sundowns held to goalless draw by Wiliete SC in Angola

Miguel Cardoso will be disappointed that his side failed to secure an away goal after a disjointed performance in Angola.

Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a goalless draw by Wiliete SC in the first leg of their second preliminary round tie in the CAF Champions League at the Estádio Nacional da Tundavala.

Miguel Cardoso will be disappointed that his side failed to secure an away goal after a disjointed performance in Angola. The two teams will meet again at Loftus Versfeld next Friday for the return leg, with a place in the group stage at stake.

Brayan León came agonisingly close to opening the scoring just five minutes into the match after beating the offside trap to latch on to a ball over the Wiliete defence from Nuno Santos.

The Colombian striker rounded the goalkeeper, only for his effort to be cleared off the line. That early opportunity proved to be the standout moment of a largely uneventful first half, with neither side creating any clear-cut chances thereafter.

Playing on what appeared to be an uneven surface in Lubango, Sundowns struggled to impose themselves on the game. Kick-off was delayed by 30 minutes, with Sundowns confirming on their X account that the delay was due to adverse weather conditions and the risk of lightning.

Ricardo Goss was handed a rare start in goal in the absence of regular captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. Aubrey Modiba also missed a second consecutive match through injury, with Fawaaz Basadien continuing at left-back.

Long-term absentees Keanu Cupido and Khuliso Mudau remain sidelined, while Grant Kekana is yet to feature since the conclusion of the FIFA international break.

Sundowns suffered another setback when influential midfielder Teboho Mokoena was stretchered off in the 40th minute. Bathusi Aubaas replaced him as Sundowns endured a frustrating opening 45 minutes.

Tashreeq Matthews tested Wiliete goalkeeper Elber Delgado in the 66th minute, shooting straight at him after a promising move down the left. Mabululu forced a good save from Goss a minute later as the hosts looked to capitalise on the counter-attack.

Former Orlando Pirates winger Gilberto, who now plays for Wiliete, blazed over the bar as the hosts threatened again on the break. Despite introducing Iqraam Rayners, Siyanda Ndlovu, Thabo Cele and Divine Lunga in the second half, the defending champions could not find a breakthrough, leaving the tie finely poised ahead of the return leg in Tshwane.