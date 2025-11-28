Sundowns hold MC Alger to goalless draw in Algiers

Both sides ultimately settled for a stalemate that reflected the cautious tone of the contest.

Mamelodi Sundowns earned a hard-fought point after holding MC Alger to a frustrating goalless draw in their CAF Champions League encounter at the Ali La Pointe Stadium on Friday night.

In a match that never quite sparked into life, both sides ultimately settled for a stalemate that reflected the cautious tone of the contest. Despite the anticipation surrounding the encounter, the contest unfolded at a subdued pace, with neither team willing to take significant risks.

The opening 20 minutes were a cagey affair, as both sides prioritised defensive structure over attacking ambition. Clear chances were scarce, and the physical nature of the duel led to frequent stoppages which further disrupted the flow of the game.

Sundowns midfielder Miguel Reisinho and defender Keanu Cupido entered the referee’s book before the interval, both needing to tread carefully thereafter in what was becoming an increasingly combative encounter.

The visitors created the first notable opening in the 25th minute after Marcelo Allende delivered an inviting cross into the area, but Tashreeq Matthews failed to convert. The ball deflected off his thigh and flew over the crossbar with only the goalkeeper to beat.

MC Alger responded with a golden opportunity of their own just before half-time. A ball over the top caught the Sundowns backline square, allowing Zinedine Ferhat to race through, but the Alger forward’s attempted a deft lob narrowly went over the bar with Ronwen Williams stranded off his line.

The second half mirrored much of the first, with both teams continuing to approach the game with caution in front of a packed and frustrated home crowd. For Sundowns, the tactical discipline will be viewed as a success, particularly given the difficulty of away fixtures in Africa’s premier club competition.

The point ensures they remain unbeaten in Group C following their 3–1 victory over Saint-Éloi Lupopo in their group-stage opener. The Brazilians stay top of the group with four points, one ahead of Al-Hilal, who travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo to face Lupopo on Sunday. Sundowns will return to South Africa satisfied with a valuable point earned in front of a hostile crowd.