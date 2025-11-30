Tactical duel delights Cardoso as Sundowns fire blanks in Algeria

"It was a good strategy by MC Alger to close the middle," Cardoso said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso described Friday night’s goalless draw against MC Alger in the CAF Champions League as “a beautiful match”, despite the fixture failing to live up to its pre-match hype at a packed Ali La Pointe Stadium.

The highly-anticipated clash developed into a tight tactical contest, with neither side willing to take significant risks.

The match unfolded at a measured tempo, producing few clear chances, but Cardoso was satisfied with the discipline and structure his side displayed away from home.

“It was a beautiful match played by two very good teams. We as Sundowns have to be proud of the match that we played,” he said.

“We had the intention to control the match and I think we had absolute control of the match but it was a good strategy by MC Alger to close the middle and to close the inside very well and the spaces that we’re strong in using.

“We knew that the space [middle] would be a big fighting site because both teams have big quality to play inside because it was also important that we have numbers to play on the inside. That blocks a little bit of the offensive side in the last third for both teams.”

With former Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena now leading Alger, his familiarity with the visitors was evident in the way his side nullified Sundowns’ threat. Although Sundowns fired blanks on the road, Cardoso praised the composure shown by his players in front of a hostile but ultimately frustrated home crowd.

“For people that like the tactical approach of the match, it was a beautiful match and I have a big respect for what happened on the pitch,” the Portuguese coach added.

“It was played in front of a fantastic ambience where it is sometimes difficult to play and manage emotions. I think both teams showed maturity and my team showed a lot of maturity by managing the different moments.

“We had fantastic organisation, putting good pressure on the opponent and not allowing them too many entries in the box. We would have liked to have taken three points but we’ll take one and prepare for the future.”