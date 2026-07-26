Vilakazi nets winner as Da Cruz bags first trophy as Chiefs coach

Mfundo Vilakazi scored the only goal of the match in the first half.

Kaizer Chiefs edged Scottland FC of Zimbabwe 1-0 to win the annual Toyota Cup at a packed Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.



Mfundo Vilakazi scored the only goal of the match in the first half.



New coach Fernando da Cruz gave a start to new signing Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko, while other new recruits goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner and defender Thabo Moloisane started on the bench.



As for the visitors, coach Norman Mapeza named former Amakhosi duo Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona in his starting line-up.



It was an entertaining first half with both teams showing good intensity but Chiefs created the better chances. although Amakhosi are still missing that clinical edge in the final third.



It didn’t come as a surprise though when Vilakazi gave Chiefs the lead when he pounced on a loose ball in the box before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper, much to the delight of the fans who packed the stadium.



“Obrigado”, as Vilakazi is commonly known in football circles, was one of the standout performers in the first half, constantly causing problems with his pace, but Chiefs lacked the killer instinct in front of goal.



Scottland slowly found the rhythm as the game progressed and were able to create some half chances of their own, but none of them was able to trouble Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.



Chiefs were dealt a blow just before the half-time break when defender Bradley Cross, who was playing at centre back alongside Inacio Miguel, picked up a knock and was replaced by Given Msimango.



Chiefs led 1-0 at the break.



Chiefs continued to control the game in the second half, but, unlike the first half, both teams failed to create any meaningful chances in the second stanza.



The first chance of the half fell to Scottland in the 57th minute when Musona broke through on the right and delivered a perfect cross, but Petersen was alert to the danger and came out of his area to collect the ball.



Itiosa Ighodaro came close to doubling Chiefs’ lead with a header in the 72nd minute, but the ball went narrowly over the crossbar.



The visitors were awarded a free kick in a good area to grab a late equaliser in referee’s optional time, but Musona sent his shot over the crossbar.