WAFCON favourites Nigeria eye World Cup slot and record prize money

The last success of the Super Falcons was spectacular.

The 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) kicks off in Morocco on Sunday with qualification for the World Cup and a record two-million-dollar first prize on the line.

A record 16-nation line-up — up from 12 at the previous edition — will compete with 10-time title-holders and defending champions Nigeria the team to beat.

The last success of the Super Falcons was spectacular. Trailing Morocco by two goals at half-time, they stormed back with Jennifer Echegini scoring the late winner in a 3-2 triumph.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Echegini will be back, seeking another gold medal at the two-yearly showcase of African women’s football, which Morocco are hosting for the third consecutive time.

Canada-based Esther Okoronkwo and fellow forward Folashade Ijamilusi, who plays in China, scored the other Nigerian goals in the final, and will also be chasing more glory.

Nigeria coach Justine Madugu told reporters the first priority for the Falcons is reaching the semi-finals and clinching one of four World Cup places automatically reserved for Africa.

“Our second goal is to defend the trophy and bring it back to Nigeria. We know it will not be easy because every other nation wants to depose us,” he said.

“We have in our possession something precious that everybody else wants. However, we will remain resolute and focused and try to achieve both objectives.”

Madugu has chosen a 25-strong mix of experience and youth from clubs as far apart as Mexico, Israel and China. There is also one home-based star — goalkeeper Fatima Oloko from Abia Angels.

There is a notable absentee from the 2024-winning squad. England-born defender Ashleigh Plumptre, who plays for Saudi club Al Ittihad, is injured.

Midfielder Rasheedat Ajibade, a PSG teammate of Echegini, will captain the team that boasts Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, widely regarded as the best in Africa.

– Powerful Zambia –

Winners and runners-up in the four mini-leagues qualify for the quarter-finals and Nigeria are in Group C with powerful Zambia, organised Egypt and debutants Malawi.

Zambian Racheal Kundananji moved from Madrid CFF to American club Bay FC in 2024 for what was then a world record transfer fee and fellow forward Barbra Banda is a consistent scorer.

Malawi may be the underdogs but they have outstanding forwards in the Chawinga sisters. Tabitha plays for Lyon and Temwa for Kansas City Current.

There have been 13 WAFCON tournaments from 1998 and, apart from Nigeria, only Equatorial Guinea twice and South Africa once have been crowned champions.

Equatorial Guinea failed to qualify this time, while South Africa are the top seeds in Group B, where they will face Tanzania, the Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.

Morocco, losers as hosts to Nigeria and South Africa in the past two finals, face Algeria, Senegal and Kenya in Group A.

The Morocco-Algeria fixture on July 30 could be a tense affair given the severely strained political relations between the north African neighbours.

The core of this long-standing rivalry revolves around the disputed, phosphate-rich territory of Western Sahara, as well as historical border disputes.

Group D comprises 2024 bronze medalists Ghana, three-time runners-up Cameroon, and newcomers Cape Verde, who will hope to enthrall Africa like the senior men’s team did at the 2026 World Cup.

Three stadiums in the capital, Rabat, and two in the commercial hub, Casablanca, will host 34 games, including two matches between quarter-final losers for inter-continental World Cup play-off slots.