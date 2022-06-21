Tau shouldn’t have started against Zamalek, says Al Ahly legend

Khaya Ndubane

Al Ahly legend Emad Meteb has a criticised number of players for not making enough effort on the pitch during the draw with Zamalek.



The Red Devils and the White Knights played to a thrilling 2-2 in the Cairo derby on Sunday.



Following the draw, Meteb claimed that some players like Percy Tau did not come to the party last weekend, saying the Bafana Bafana star should not have started the match.



Tau started the match upfront alongside Mohamed Sherif and Abdel Kader Radwan, but was replaced by Hussein El-Shahat at the half-time break.

“Some Al Ahly players need to work harder on the pitch, they are talented but they are now doing enough,” Meteb told Kingfut.

“Tau shouldn’t have started the game, while Amr El-Sulya, Ahmed Abdelkader, Mohamed Hany, and Mohamed El-Shennawy were all in a bad form.

“Zamalek started the game terribly, Al Ahly could have scored more goals but the players preferred to defend which backfired.”



Al Ahly, who are trailing Egypt Premier League leaders Zamalek by four points but with three games in hand, will host 11th placed Ghazl El Mahalla on Wednesday.