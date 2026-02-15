Chiefs’ Kaze – It is a big disappointment

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze said his team paid Zamalek far too much respect in their 2-1 defeat on...

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze said his team paid Zamalek far too much respect in their 2-1 defeat on Saturday that saw Amakhosi knocked out of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Chiefs go from first to third

Chiefs went into the game at the Suez Canal Stadium on top in Group D. But their loss to the White Knights combined with Al Masry’s 2-0 win at home to Zesco United left Chiefs third in the group, behind Al Masry on goal difference.

“It is a big disappointment for us. We put a lot of time and effort into this competition but I believe today we did not get into the game with the right attitude and mentality,” said Kaze.

“We respected the opponent a lot and gave them time and space to play, especially in the first half. The first goal we conceded came from a random ball, and the second goal was also avoidable.

“But that is football, we need to take the lessons and move on. “

With Chiefs needing just a point to ensure qualification for the last eight, the game was goalless at half time.

Zamalek, however, upped the ante in the second half and goals from Juan Bezerra and Abdellah El-Said gave them a commanding lead.

Glody Lilepo’s fine header pulled a goal back for Amakhosi, but in the end it was too little, too late.

After being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by Stellenbosch on February 4, Chiefs now have only the Betway Premiership to play for this season.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Chiefs can live with the ferocious pace being set by Orlando Pirates.

Amakhosi are currently third in the table, eight points behind the Buccaneers, though they do have one game in hand.

Chiefs do at least, after an exhausting schedule, have some time to prepare for their next Premiership match.

Betway Premiership time

They will take on Stellenbosch at FNB Stadium on February 24, before the Soweto derby against Pirates at the same venue just four days later.

Scrutiny on Kaze and his co-head coach Khalil Ben Youssef, meanwhile, is likely to intensify if Amakhosi cannot sustain a title challenge.

Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung last week said he could not confirm that the pair would be at Chiefs beyond the end of this season.

“We don’t know yet, I can’t say what will happen in the future,” he said.