Baloyi slams ‘irresponsible’ Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi has accused the club of being ‘irresponsible’ in keeping faith in co-head coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

Kaze and Ben Youssef were handed the reins until the end of this season in September following Nasreddine Nabi’s surprise departure.

Chiefs start to falter

Despite an early exit from the Carling Knockout, Kaze and Ben Youssef looked to have steadied the ship as Chiefs qualified for the Caf Confederation Cup group stages and kept pace with the leaders in the Betway Premiership.

Four successive wins in 2026 appeared to continue the momentum. But Chiefs’ defence of the Nedbank Cup came to an end at the first hurdle at the hands of Stellenbosch, and Amakhosi were then knocked out of the Confederation Cup on Saturday, losing 2-1 to Zamalek at the Suez Canal Stadium.

Chiefs remain third in the Premiership, eight points behind leaders Orlando Pirates, though they do have a game in hand. If Kaze and Ben Youssef cannot sustain a title challenge, however, it seems highly unlikely they will last beyond the end of this season.

Former Chiefs goalkeeper Baloyi clearly feels they should not even last until May.

“It hurts to watch a game like this and watch the club lose like this,” Baloyi told the SoccerBeat Podcast.

Baloyi – ‘The club is irresponsible’

“For me, at the end of the day it is on Chiefs, the club is irresponsible. Kaizer Chiefs is a Code 14, a big truck. You can’t take a Code 14 truck and use a Code 8 driver to drive such a big truck.

“You are putting the lives of other people on the road in danger. That is what the club is doing right now.”

Baloyi believes Chiefs simply do not look like a team under the current coaching structure.

“When they play they look like they are just putting 11 players out on the pitch, playing and hoping for the best,” added Baloyi.

“It doesn’t look like when a plan is not working that the players are able to adapt. On the field it just looks like they are relying on individual brilliance to come up with something.”

Chiefs will at least have the week off to recover some tired legs ahead of two Premiership games at FNB Stadium. They host Stellenbosch on February 24 before taking on Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby four days later.