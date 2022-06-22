World Soccer

Khaya Ndubane
22 Jun 2022
WATCH: Rio Ferdinand calls for social media reform 

Khaya Ndubane

"I think inspiring content and inspiring social media things is the way forward," said Ferdinand.

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand says a new social media platform may be the answer to solving “online hate and toxic behaviours”.

Ferdinand, a former England footballer, said this during the launch of the Diana Award’s annual anti-bullying campaign Don’t Face It Alone.

“I think inspiring content and inspiring social media things is the way forward,” said Ferdinand.

Ferdinand called for social media websites to be more accountable.

