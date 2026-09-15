Sundowns warned of Al-Ahli’s physical threat

'I mean, they were at the Club World C up and won the CAF Champions League,' he said.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns performance analyst Dayle Solomon believes the Brazilians have nothing to fear when they face Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ahli in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

Sundowns will come up against the AFC Champions League holders as they begin their campaign in the annual tournament. UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain have already secured their place in the final, leaving the remaining teams to battle for a spot in decider the showpiece.

‘I don’t think Sundowns should fear them’

Solomon is quite familiar with the standard of football in the Gulf region after a spell at Saudi club Al-Qadsiah following his departure from Sundowns in 2024.

Despite Al-Ahli’s considerable financial resources and star-studded squad, Solomon believes Sundowns should approach Saturday’s encounter with confidence.

“I don’t think Sundowns should fear them. I mean, they were at the club world cup and won the CAF Champions League,” he said.

“On the level, I don’t think it’s that different because Sundowns has shown that they can compete on the international platform. I don’t think Sundowns should fear them at all. The quality that is there at Sundowns is unreal.”

Al-Ahli boast several high-profile names, including England international Ivan Toney and Portugal winger Francisco Trincão, who previously played for Barcelona and Sporting CP.

Solomon believes Al-Ahli still possess plenty of attacking quality despite the departure of former Manchester City superstar Riyad Mahrez.

“There are big names there although Riyad Mahrez has left and that is probably good for Sundowns,” Solomons said on the latest episode of the Sundowns Two Touch Podcast.

‘An absolute superstar’

“But they’ve brought in Trincão who is an absolute superstar. They have key players and the analysts will identify these things, but I think Sundowns have a fair fight on their hands.”

Solomon spent four years at Sundowns before leaving the club for a new challenge. He has since returned to South Africa, where he now works as an assistant coach and head of performance analysis at Cape Town City. While he expects Al-Ahli to pose a physical challenge, Solomon says Sundowns’ mobility could give them an edge.

“From the strength and conditioning department, they’ve employed the best people from around the world to make sure their players are absolute athletes and monsters,” he concluded.

“The average height I’ve seen for this team, I think they’re 1.85. So, there will be that physicality of it, but Sundowns move the ball quickly around the field.

“That will benefit them and that’s the advantage that they do have. Sundowns shouldn’t fear them, they’ve proven that they can compete at the highest level.”