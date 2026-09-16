Sundowns’ Williams relishing prospect of PSG final

"That's the ultimate goal but the first step now is against Al-Ahli and we're excited," he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is relishing the prospect of eventually facing European powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final.

However, the Brazilians must first navigate two rounds, starting with a clash against Saudi Pro League side and AFC Champions League holders Al-Ahli at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

The Parisians received a bye into the final which features six continental champions. Sundowns earned their place in this year’s knockout competition after lifting the CAF Champions League last season.

Williams expects an entertaining encounter against Al-Ahli, who booked their place in this round after overcoming New Zealand side Auckland FC in their play-off match.

“It will be an open game and the winner takes all. It will be African Champions versus the Asian Champions,” Williams said to the Sundowns media team.

“It’s the pathway to playing the UEFA Champions League winners which is Paris Saint-Germain and that’s the ultimate goal but the first step now is against Al-Ahli and we’re excited.”

‘Their strikers are clinical’

As one of Sundowns’ senior players, Williams is expected to play a key role if the Tshwane giants are to reach the final. The experienced Bafana Bafana goalkeeper has also urged his teammates to be clinical, warning that a below-par performance could prove costly at this level.

“At the World Cup, Club World Cup and CAF Champions League, you’re not going to get too many chances. You need to make sure that the chance you get, you bury,” Williams added.

“Their strikers are clinical and we have seen it with Ivan Toney and Francisco Trincão. That is something to be aware of and be alert and know that when they get opportunities they will punish you.”

Sundowns are no strangers to the big stage, having competed at the FIFA Club World Cup last year. Williams expects some of their key players, including influential midfielder Teboho Mokoena, to attract plenty of attention from their opponents.

“Teboho scored at the World Cup, AFCON and all the big tournaments that we have played so I’m sure they will keep an eye on him,” he concluded.

“You could see their media started checking up on our players and the player they mention was Mokoena for obvious reasons. The number of goals that he has scored from midfield so it will be an interesting game.”