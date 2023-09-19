Foster sees red, has goal disallowed as Burnley draw with Forest

Foster thought he had slotted Burnley in front in the 76th minute, only for VAR to rule out the goal

Lyle Foster of Burnley speaks with Ryan Yates of Nottingham Forest after Foster was shown a red card for elbowing Yates in stoppage time at the City Ground on Monday. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Lyle Foster’s fast start to his English Premier League career hit a bump on Monday as he received a straight red card in stoppage time at the end of Burnley’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Monday.

The 23 year-old was sent off after a VAR review caught him throwing an elbow at Forest defender Ryan Yates, and he will now serve a three-match ban for violent conduct.

7 – Lyle Foster is the seventh South African player to get a red card in an English Premier League match (Pienaar, Dikgacoi, Radebe, Bartlett, Fish, McCarthy). He's the first since Steven Pienaar in November 2016. Orders.pic.twitter.com/XG08wxVq6f — OptaJabu (@OptaJabu) September 18, 2023

It could have been so different for the Bafana Bafana striker, who netted twice in his opening three EPL games, and who also scored his country’s only goal of the recent international break, in a 1-0 friendly win over DR Congo at Orlando Stadium.

Celebrations cut short

With the scores level at 1-1 on Monday, Foster thought he had slotted Burnley in front in the 76th minute, only for VAR to rule out the goal for a handball in the build-up by Sander Berge.

Foster will now miss a chance to play against Manchester United in the EPL at Turf Moor on Saturday, a Carabao Cup third round tie against Salford City on September 26 and a visit to Newcastle in the EPL on September 30.