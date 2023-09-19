World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

19 Sep 2023

05:19 am

Foster sees red, has goal disallowed as Burnley draw with Forest

Foster thought he had slotted Burnley in front in the 76th minute, only for VAR to rule out the goal

Lyle Foster - Burnley

Lyle Foster of Burnley speaks with Ryan Yates of Nottingham Forest after Foster was shown a red card for elbowing Yates in stoppage time at the City Ground on Monday. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Lyle Foster’s fast start to his English Premier League career hit a bump on Monday as he received a straight red card in stoppage time at the end of Burnley’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Monday.

The 23 year-old was sent off after a VAR review caught him throwing an elbow at Forest defender Ryan Yates, and he will now serve a three-match ban for violent conduct.

It could have been so different for the Bafana Bafana striker, who netted twice in his opening three EPL games, and who also scored his country’s only goal of the recent international break, in a 1-0 friendly win over DR Congo at Orlando Stadium.

Celebrations cut short

With the scores level at 1-1 on Monday, Foster thought he had slotted Burnley in front in the 76th minute, only for VAR to rule out the goal for a handball in the build-up by Sander Berge.

Foster will now miss a chance to play against Manchester United in the EPL at Turf Moor on Saturday, a Carabao Cup third round tie against Salford City on September 26 and a visit to Newcastle in the EPL on September 30.

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana burnley English Premier League Lyle Foster

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business South Africa is now going over fiscal cliff and we were warned – economist
News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe