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Ghana sack coach Addo 10 weeks before World Cup

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By Agence France Presse

1 minute read

31 March 2026

12:12 pm

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The 50-year-old Addo had been in charge since March 2024.

Otto Addo - Ghana

Ghana sacked their head coach Otto Addo just after his side lost 2-1 to Germany on Monday night. Picture: THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP

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Ghana said Tuesday they have dismissed coach Otto Addo, hours after a friendly defeat to Germany and just over 70 days until the World Cup.

The Black Stars were beaten 2-1 in Stuttgart on Monday, the hosts needing a last-gasp Deniz Undav goal to save their blushes.

It was a fourth defeat in a row for Addo’s side, who were thrashed 5-1 by Austria last week.

“The association wishes to thank Otto Addo sincerely for his contribution to the team and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours,” the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said.

It will “communicate the new technical direction of the Black Stars in due course”.

The 50-year-old Addo had been in charge since March 2024.

Ghana are grouped with England, Croatia and Panama at the World Cup in North America this summer.

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