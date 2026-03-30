Bafana’s Broos has fully fit squad for Panama friendly

'The 23 players are available ... no injuries, no sickness, nothing,' Broos told the pre-match press conference.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has declared a full bill of health in camp ahead of Tuesday evening’s friendly international against Panama at the Cape Town Stadium.

Bafana’s Broos – ‘No injuries, no sickness, nothing’

“The 23 players are available … no injuries, no sickness, nothing,” Broos told the pre-match press conference.

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This is the second time Bafana are playing Panama in five days, having drawn 1-1 with the same opponent on Friday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Bafana dominated Friday’s game, but failed to make the most of their opportunities.

Whatever happens in these friendlies, however, is far more about helping Bafana get off to a good start in the 2026 Fifa World Cup opener against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on June 11.

“We are taking tomorrow’s game very seriously,” added Broos.

“I think it was the right choice to play Panama twice. It was a good test on Friday already and tomorrow I expect a tough and good opponent (again).

“That’s the main goal of these two games – preparation for the first game of the World Cup against Mexico in two months.”

Broos may look to give more fringe players a chance in tonight’s game as he looks to complete his picture of the final squad he will be taking to Mexico.

Wingers Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Thapelo Maseko did not get on the pitch at all in Friday’s game.

The pair will surely be given a chance to show what they can do in Cape Town, even if it is not from the start.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi is likely to return at centre back for Bafana, and it will be interesting to see who Broos choses to partner with the former Orlando Pirates captain.

Three-quarters full

Khulumani Ndamane and Ime Okon impressed in Friday’s game, but it could be that Nkosinathi Sibisi comes in to partner his ex-teammate.

Broos, meanwhile, says he is already certain of 75 percent of his final World Cup squad, whatever happens tonight.

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“75 percent of the team that we have currently (in Cape Town) will be there for the World Cup,” said the Bafana head coach.

“Even if they have a bad game tomorrow. Of course, it depends (after that) on whether they play for their clubs. But for me, out of the … players here, about 75 percent will be with me at the World Cup.”