Kane lauds Diaz’s ‘perfect start’ at Bayern

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane praised winger Luis Diaz after the newcomer scored a goal on his competitive debut in Saturday’s German Super Cup win over Stuttgart.

Kane opened the scoring and Diaz scored Bayern’s second in a 2-1 win in the traditional curtain raiser between last season’s league and cup champions.

Diaz joined Bayern from English champions Liverpool in the summer in a deal which could rise to 75 million euros ($87.8 million).

“I think you can see what he brings 1v1,” Kane said, saying the Colombia winger was “really sharp, really agile”.

“I think it’s important, especially in this modern football, for the winners to be scoring hopefully 15-20 goals a season.

“The goal was a great run, a great finish.

“Scoring your first competitive game for a new club is great and for it to be the winning goal is a perfect start for him.”

After scoring, Diaz ran to the corner flag and replicated Diogo Jota’s video game celebration in tribute to his former teammate, who died in July.

“Luis obviously played with him and knew him well. I think the whole football world comes together in moments like that.

“It was a nice tribute to him and his family and his brother. That whole situation obviously is a sad situation.

“The more we can come together and show our love, I think the better.”

Bayern open the Bundesliga season on Friday at home against RB Leipzig.