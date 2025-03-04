Mabasa, Tau in preliminary Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers

Bafana currently sit in second place in Group C, level on seven points with leaders Rwanda and third-placed Benin.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has named his 37-man preliminary squad for this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin.

South Africa will host Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on 21 March 2025 before travelling to Côte d’Ivoire to face Benin four days later. Benin will host Bafana in Côte d’Ivoire after their home grounds were deemed unsuitable for international matches.



Broos has included in-form Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa and Percy Tau, who joined Qatar SC from Al-Ahly in January, in his squad.



Mabasa’s teammate Deano van Rooyen is one of the new faces in the team together with TS Galaxy’s Khulumani Ndamane and Samukelo Kabini and Siphesihle Mkhize of Sekhukhune United.



Bafana currently sit in second place in Group C, level on seven points with leaders Rwanda and third-placed Benin.



Lesotho are fourth with five points, Nigeria are fifth with three and Zimbabwe are at the bottom of the group with two points. All the teams have played four games.

The full Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Supersport United), Sage Stephens (Stellenbosch FC), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Supersport United) Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy), Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch FC), Rushwin Dortley (Kaizer Chiefs), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Deano Van Rooyen (Orlando Pirates), Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB FC), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Samkelo Kabini (TS Galaxy), Farwaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch FC), Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Midfielders: Tebogo Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Jayden Adams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sinoxolo Kwayiba (Chippa United), Ndamulelo Maphangule (Polokwane City FC), Luke Le Roux (Varnamo), Siphesihle Mkhize (Sekhukhune United) Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates),

Strikers: Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates), Devin Titus (Stellenbosch FC), Oswin Appolis (Polokwane City), Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates), Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates), Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns), Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates), Ashley Cupido (Stellenbosch FC), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Elias Mokwana (Esperance de Tunis FC), Lyle Foster (Burnley FC), Percy Tau (Qatar SC), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol)