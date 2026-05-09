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Messi says Argentina up against ‘other favorites’ in World Cup repeat bid

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

9 May 2026

12:40 pm

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Lionel Messi says Argentina fans are right to dream of a second straight World Cup crown, but warns other contenders,...

Messi says Argentina up against 'other favorites' in World Cup repeat bid

Inter Miami’s Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi Photo: Giorgio Viera / AFP

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Lionel Messi says Argentina fans are right to dream of a second straight World Cup crown, but warns other contenders, including France and Spain, “are in better shape”.

“There are a lot of guys who are dealing with injuries or a lack of match fitness, but the truth is that when the group is together it has been proven that it competes and always wants to win,” Messi said of Argentina in an interview with host Pollo Alvarez published on YouTube.

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However, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has made Inter Miami the must-see team in Major League Soccer, said the competition will be stiff.

“As of today, France are in great shape again. They have a ton of top-level players,” he said of the team that Argentina beat in the 2022 final in Qatar.

He also tipped Spain and Brazil, called Portugal “very competitive” and noted that traditional European powers Germany and England are always dangerous.

Messi, who will turn 39 in June, has yet to officially confirm his participation in the tournament, which will be held from June 11-July 19 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Nevertheless, the former Barcelona star stressed that he has not set any time limits on his career as his competitive hunger remains.

“I love playing football, and I’m going to do it until I can’t anymore,” said Messi, who earned MLS Most Valuable Player honors last season as he sparked Miami to the title and led the league in goals.

“I’m competitive,” he said. “I like to win at everything … I don’t even let my son win at video games.”

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