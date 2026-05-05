McKenzie announces Mzansi to the World Cup fan competition winners

"Today is a proud and exciting moment for our country," said McKenzie.

Sport, Arts and Culture minister Gayton McKenzie has announced the winners of the Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fans competition.



The 16 PSL club fans have won a trip to watch Bafana Bafana face Mexico in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opening group-stage game in Mexico City on 11 June.



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Unveiling the winners during a media briefing on Tuesday, McKenzie described the initiative as a celebration of football’s ability to unite South Africans.

“Today is a proud and exciting moment for our country. Today, we celebrate the power of football to unite, inspire, and take ordinary South Africans onto the world stage,” said McKenzie.

“A few days ago, we launched the Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fans competition, a simple but powerful idea: give our passionate supporters a chance to represent South Africa at the biggest sporting event on earth — the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“South Africans responded in their thousands. From every corner of the country, fans sent us their stories, their energy, their pride, and their love for Bafana Bafana. We saw creativity, we saw passion, and most importantly, we saw the true spirit of Mzansi,” he added.

McKenzie also explained the process used to determine the winners of the competition.

“From this process, one outstanding fan was selected from each PSL club. In addition, opportunity for wildcard selections will be made public from tomorrow (Wednesday), ensuring that no great story or undeniable passion is left behind,” he said.

Below are the 16 fans who represent the Betway Premiership clubs:

Bonakale Hlengiwe Nzuza (Orlando Pirates)

Sebe Thusi (TS Galaxy)

Adam Mtombeni (Kaizer Chiefs)

Konelo John Tahlo (Siwelele FC)

Ndumiso Zondi (AmaZulu FC)

Ernest Jacobs (Stellenbosch FC)

Hlekulani Kobe (Magesi FC)

Happiness Dumakude (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Vennitious Motswi (Kaizer Chiefs)

Obakeng Mokgara (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Mamello Constance Makha (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Mickey Seroke Mokone (Orbit College FC)

Adam Schlosberg (Chippa United)

Thaven Pillay (Durban City FC)

Salmaan Khan (Richards Bay FC)

Tshegofatso Sello (Marumo Gallants FC)