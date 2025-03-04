Top 10 stories of the day: Dr Beale not guilty of child deaths | Fuel prices drop | Mommy Pig is pregnant

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the Gauteng High Court acquitting paediatric surgeon Peter Beale of all charges related to the deaths of three children after a lengthy murder trial.

Meanwhile, the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources says all petrol prices will decrease from 5 March.

Furthermore, Mommy Pig – cartoon character Peppa Pig’s mom – has announced she’s expecting her third child with Daddy Pig.

Weather tomorrow: 5 March 2025

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms in Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Northern Cape, while fire danger alerts remain high in parts of the Northern and Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Paediatric surgeon Peter Beale found not guilty for deaths of three children in SA

Paediatric surgeon Peter Beale has been acquitted of all charges related to the deaths of three children after a lengthy murder trial.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg delivered its verdict on Tuesday, finding Beale not guilty of three counts of murder and fraud.

Picture: iStock

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) charged Beale in 2019 following the death of a 10-year-old boy, who reportedly suffered complications after a procedure performed by the surgeon.

Two other children — a three-year-old boy who died in 2012 and a 21-month-old girl who passed away in 2016 — were also linked to Beale’s medical procedures.

Official figures: Fuel prices hold steady in March, marginal decrease for petrol and diesel

The official fuel price adjustment that will take effect on Wednesday, 5 March, has been announced by the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources.

March’s slight yet welcome relief in fuel prices signals the end of four months of back-to-back fuel price increases.

The official fuel price adjustments that will take effect on Wednesday, 5 March. Picture: iStock

All types of petrol are set to decrease by 7c a litre, and diesel prices are between 18c and 24c a litre

Mummy Pig is pregnant! Peppa Pig’s mum announces she is expecting a new piglet

In an exciting development for fans of the beloved children’s show Peppa Pig, Mummy Pig has announced that she is expecting her third child with Daddy Pig.

That’s right – Peppa and George’s caring, cheerful mum will soon welcome a new sibling.

Mummy Pig shared that Peppa and George are enthusiastic about the new arrival, frequently inquiring about the baby and asking if it will like muddy puddles. Picture: Screengrab

This joyful news promises to bring new adventures and fun-filled moments to the already wonderful world of Peppa Pig.

Concern raised after it’s revealed that no Gauteng hospitals comply with health and safety legislation

The DA in Gauteng has raised concerns that none of the 37 public hospitals in Gauteng are compliant with occupational health and safety (OHS) legislation, with fire currently the biggest risk.

This was revealed by the Gauteng Health Department during an oversight committee meeting.

Picture: iStock

Tshwane District Hospital had the highest health and safety compliance with 95%, followed by George Mukhari Hospital at 92% and Steve Biko and Mamelodi hospitals with 91%.

Due to missing fire prevention and fire suppression equipment, lack of fire signage and escape lighting, 16 hospitals scored less than 75% OHS compliance.

More than the president? What will Benni earn as Kenya head coach?

Since his unveiling on Monday, speculation has been rife about what Benni McCarthy’s salary is as Kenya head coach.

While nothing official has been revealed, this hasn’t stopped some from suggesting that McCarthy will be earning more than R1 million per month.

Benni McCarthy has been named head coach for Kenyan soccer team. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Trawling the internet finds stories suggesting McCarthy will earn anything between R1.2 million and R1.5 million a month.

