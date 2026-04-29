Sundowns down City to move back on top

A win took them to 61 points, two clear of Orlando Pirates after 26 matches.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ stuttering form in the Betway Premiership came to an end following a narrow 1-0 win over Polokwane City at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday night.

Sundowns go two points clear

A win took them to 61 points, two clear of Orlando Pirates after 26 matches. Returning to winning ways has put Sundowns in a commanding position with four matches left to play in the title run-in.

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Coming into the game, the Brazilians were on a run of two consecutive draws in the league against Stellenbosch FC and Richards Bay. Both City and Sundowns failed to create clear-cut chances in front of a packed crowd in Polokwane.

By the hour mark, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso had seen enough. He made a double change with Tashreeq Matthews and Lebo Mothiba on for Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile respectively.

The changes had an immediate impact as Mothiba popped up with an assist for Marcelo Allende a minute after coming on. The Chilean midfielder drilled home a powerful low shot on the edge of the area to break the deadlock of what was a lacklustre affair until the goal.

The 27-year-old has now scored five league goals this season and he’s proving to be their saviour when the moment requires a hero. Masandawana were handed a golden opportunity to double their lead in the 73rd minute after Monty Batlhabe was penalised for a foul on Khulumani Ndamane.

Mothiba went from hero to villain as his poorly taken Panenka was saved by Lindokuhle Mathebula. The City goalkeeper stuck out a right foot to deny Mothiba as the Sundowns bench watched in disbelief.

Sundowns kept the ball in the latter stages of the game to wind down the clock as they knew three points would move them back on top of the log standings.

City rematch

Overall, it was not a game that was pleasing on the eye, but Cardoso’s charges got the job done. They will play Rise and Shine again in a league encounter at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday before a blockbuster clash against Kaizer Chiefs.

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Should they get maximum points against City and Amakhosi, only Siwelele FC and TS Galaxy stand in the way of Sundowns capturing a record-extending ninth successive championship.