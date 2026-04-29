PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Sundowns down City to move back on top

Picture of Katlego Modiba

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

29 April 2026

09:51 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

A win took them to 61 points, two clear of Orlando Pirates after 26 matches.

Sundowns down City to move back on top

Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Ndamulelo Rodney Maphangule of Polokwane City during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match at Seshego Stadium, Seshego on the 29 April 2026 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Mamelodi Sundowns’ stuttering form in the Betway Premiership came to an end following a narrow 1-0 win over Polokwane City at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday night.

Sundowns go two points clear

A win took them to 61 points, two clear of Orlando Pirates after 26 matches. Returning to winning ways has put Sundowns in a commanding position with four matches left to play in the title run-in.

ALSO READ: Slick Siwelele stun Chiefs with first half blitz

Coming into the game, the Brazilians were on a run of two consecutive draws in the league against Stellenbosch FC and Richards Bay. Both City and Sundowns failed to create clear-cut chances in front of a packed crowd in Polokwane.

By the hour mark, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso had seen enough. He made a double change with Tashreeq Matthews and Lebo Mothiba on for Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile respectively.

The changes had an immediate impact as Mothiba popped up with an assist for Marcelo Allende a minute after coming on. The Chilean midfielder drilled home a powerful low shot on the edge of the area to break the deadlock of what was a lacklustre affair until the goal.

The 27-year-old has now scored five league goals this season and he’s proving to be their saviour when the moment requires a hero. Masandawana were handed a golden opportunity to double their lead in the 73rd minute after Monty Batlhabe was penalised for a foul on Khulumani Ndamane.

Mothiba went from hero to villain as his poorly taken Panenka was saved by Lindokuhle Mathebula. The City goalkeeper stuck out a right foot to deny Mothiba as the Sundowns bench watched in disbelief.

Sundowns kept the ball in the latter stages of the game to wind down the clock as they knew three points would move them back on top of the log standings.

City rematch

Overall, it was not a game that was pleasing on the eye, but Cardoso’s charges got the job done. They will play Rise and Shine again in a league encounter at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday before a blockbuster clash against Kaizer Chiefs.

RELATED ARTICLES

ALSO READ: OPINION: Celebrating a draw? Chiefs’ new reality

Should they get maximum points against City and Amakhosi, only Siwelele FC and TS Galaxy stand in the way of Sundowns capturing a record-extending ninth successive championship.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Polokwane City F.C. South African Premier Division (PSL)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Our heroes aren’t available for political recycling’: ANCYL slams Zuma for honouring Solomon Mahlangu
News From salaries to crime fighting: How Saps will spend its R127 billion budget
News Rubio’s Freedom Day message sparks cautious optimism for SA-US ties
South Africa Here are the 22 entities entrusted with R12.5 billion border upgrade projects
News Mogotsi moves to block Chaskalson from leading his testimony at Madlanga commission

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News