Plymouth handed Man City tie in FA Cup fifth round

FA Cup holders Manchester United will face Fulham at Old Trafford.

Plymouth’s English midfielder #19 Malachi Boateng applauds the fans following during the English FA Cup fourth round football match against Liverpool at Home Park in Plymouth, south west England,last Sunday. Plymouth won the match 1-0. Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

Plymouth will travel to Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round as the Championship strugglers landed a dream draw to follow their stunning win against Liverpool.

The Pilgrims shocked Premier League leaders Liverpool as Ryan Hardie’s second half penalty sealed a memorable 1-0 win at Home Park on Sunday.



Miron Muslic’s side are bottom of the second tier, with only one league win in three months.

But they have eliminated Liverpool and Brentford to earn a shot at Pep Guardiola’s spluttering Premier League champions.

FA Cup holders Manchester United will face Fulham at Old Trafford after beating Leicester 2-1 on Friday thanks to Harry Maguire’s controversial last-gasp winner.

League Cup finalists Newcastle meet Brighton, who knocked out Chelsea on Saturday, while Bournemouth take on Wolves in another all-Premier League tie.

Aston Villa, 2-1 winners against Tottenham on Sunday, will host Championship team Cardiff.

Exeter or Nottingham play Ipswich and Crystal Palace, 2-0 winners at fourth tier Doncaster on Monday, will be at home to south London rivals Millwall.



There will also be an all-Championship tie with Preston hosting Lancashire rivals Burnley.

There was no VAR in operation during the fourth round ties, but the technology will come into play from the next round onwards.

Draw for the FA Cup fifth round made on Monday:

Preston v Burnley

Aston Villa v Cardiff

Crystal Palace v Millwall

Manchester United v Fulham

Newcastle v Brighton

Bournemouth v Wolves

Manchester City v Plymouth

Exeter or Nottingham Forest v Ipswich

Ties to be played on the weekend of March 1 and 2.