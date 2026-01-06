Salah seals Egypt win as Osimhen leads Nigeria into AFCON quarters

Benin were tough opponents. Egypt are a great team and I want to make my people happy," said Pharaohs coach Hossam Hassan.

Mohamed Salah sealed an extra time win for Egypt against Benin on Monday to take the Pharaohs through to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations, before Victor Osimhen netted twice as Nigeria cruised to an emphatic victory in their last-16 clash with Mozambique.

Salah puts the icing on the cake

Captain Salah scored after 124 minutes to clinch a 3-1 extra-time triumph for the Egyptians over plucky minnows Benin in a thrilling last-16 encounter in Agadir.

Egypt’s tally of seven AFCON titles is more than any other country but the last of those victories came in 2010 and Liverpool superstar Salah has never picked up a winner’s medal in the competition.

Marwan Attia put the Pharaohs ahead on 69 minutes, sidefooting superbly into the roof of the net from just outside the box after being set up by Mohamed Hany.

Benin lie 57 places below Egypt in the world rankings but they forced extra time by equalising in the 83rd minute when Jodel Dossou scored from close range after goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy had done superbly to palm a Mohamed Tijani cross away from his line.

To extra time they went, with Egypt looking to avoid a repeat of 2024 when they were eliminated in the last 16 on penalties by the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Extra time success

Yasser Ibrahim headed Egypt back in front seven minutes into the extra period, before Salah ended any doubt about the outcome on the breakaway right at the end with his third goal at the tournament.

Egypt will now stay in Agadir to face title-holders Ivory Coast or Burkina Faso on Saturday in the quarter-finals.

“Before the game, I said there are no easy teams, and Benin were tough opponents. Egypt are a great team and I want to make my people happy,” said Pharaohs coach Hossam Hassan.

Super Eagles impress

Osimhen grabbed a brace and Ademola Lookman played a part in all the goals as Nigeria comprehensively beat Mozambique 4-0 on a rainy night in Fes.

Atalanta forward Lookman, a former winner of the African footballer of the year award like Osimhen, opened the scoring after 20 minutes from an Akor Adams assist.

Osimhen had started the game without wearing his trademark mask but restored the face covering before netting Nigeria’s second goal on 25 minutes after a Lookman cross from the left was helped on by Adams.

The Galatasaray forward then scored again from another Lookman delivery just after half time, his third goal in three games after seven Cup of Nations appearances without finding the net.

Lookman was again the provider as Sevilla forward Adams rifled in the fourth quarter of an hour from the end, as the Super Eagles recorded the biggest win in an AFCON knockout tie since Egypt hammered Algeria 4-0 in the semi-finals at the 2010 tournament in Angola.

“I am very happy. It was a good performance from the team, scoring four goals. There is lots to be happy with. Hopefully we can keep up the good work,” said Lookman, named man of the match.

Mozambique go home but this Cup of Nations can go down as a success for them after they reached the knockout phase for the very first time.

Nigeria march on

Determined to make up for their failure to qualify for the World Cup, Nigeria march on to a last-eight tie on Saturday in Marrakesh against either Algeria or DR Congo.

Those teams clash in Rabat in the last 16 on Tuesday and a victory in that game for DR Congo would offer Nigeria a chance to avenge their defeat on penalties against the Leopards in a World Cup qualifying play-off in November.

The final last-16 ties take place on Tuesday with Algeria facing the Congolese before the Ivorians meet West African neighbours Burkina Faso in Marrakesh.