Rulani explains why Pirates’ Mofokeng will not stay in Africa

'I can tell you the player has had many, many offers and has set his sights on going to Europe,' said the MC Alger head coach.

MC Alger head coach Rulani Mokwena has admitted that the Algerian giants have looked at the possibility of signing Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates forward Relebohile Mofokeng.

Mofokeng wants Europe

Mokwena, however, says the player has his sights set on a move to Europe. Mofokeng has been the subject of speculation over a move overseas for some time. And those rumours are likely to continue throughout the January transfer window.

“I know the fans want Mofokeng. I know this, and believe me, I want Mofokeng as well,” Mokwena told an MC Alger press conference.

“He’s a South African player that I speak to also about certain things in South African football. But it is not a transfer (that can be done) – not just from a financial perspective. I can tell you the player has had many, many offers and has set his sights on going to Europe

‘The club is ambitous’

“So I can talk about it because it’s just an example that the club is ambitious. The club has explored that possibility, but the player has no ambitions to play in Africa. So it’s not a lack of ambition from the president.”

Mofokeng will return to Pirates for now, after Bafana were knocked out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in the last 16 by Cameroon.

The 21 year-old got his first start at the finals in the loss to the Indomitable Lions, missing a fantastic chance to give Bafana an early lead.

“I … take responsibility that I should have scored that chance but we created a lot of chances and we should have used our chances,” Mofokeng told SABC Sport after the game.

“I think it’s not the first time we’ve chased a game, we kept believing we can go beyond the Last 16, but it was not to be.”

“So our spirit remains high, we just need to continue playing the way that we are playing and use our opportunities (in future games).”