Semifinal line-up complete at Cosafa Cup

By Cosafa media

The line-up for the semifinals of the 2023 Cosafa Cup is complete after the final round of matches were played in Group C on Wednesday.



Malawi will take on Lesotho in the first semifinal clash at 3pm CAT on Friday, with neither side having lifted the coveted trophy before.

The second semi sees Bafana Bafana take on defending Cosafa Cup champions Zambia at 6pm CAT. The latter were confirmed as the best runner-up when Mauritius lost to Mozambique in their last Group C encounter.

Both matches will be played at the King Zwelithini Stadium and fans are reminded that entrance is FREE. Matches tickets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Lesotho had already been crowned winners of Group C before the final games were played but Mauritius had the chance to finish as the best-placed runner-up if they could beat Mozambique by four clear goals.

But that was always going to be a tall order and Mozambique claimed a 1-0 victory to end their competition on a positive note.

Mozambique took the lead in stunning fashion as Ali Abudo collected the ball on the left-hand side of the box and lobbed Mauritius goalkeeper Kevin Jean-Louis.

Whether it was meant as a shot or a cross, only he will know, but the end result was a goal for The Mambas.



In the other match on the day, which was essentially a dead rubber, Angola defeated Lesotho 4-2 in as five-goal thriller.

Lesotho took an early on three minutes when Tumelo Makha showed good composure to slip the ball into the back of the net.

But Angola were level when Cesar Cangue’s header squeezed under Lesotho goalkeeper Mosoeu Seahlolo, not the gloveman’s finest hour.

Palancas Negras then turned the game on its head with a second, this time a superb volley at the back post from Moises that arrowed into the net.

Lesotho were level again just before halftime as Rethabile Mokokoane smashed in a shot from 35 yards that had the beating of Angola goalkeeper Teodoro Tchissingui. Again, the gloveman should have done better.

The seesaw contest continued as Angola led again four minutes after the break. Some good build-up play gave Emanuel Goncalves a shoot chance on the edge of the box and he buried it. Osvaldo Moseka scored a late fourth.