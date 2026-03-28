Broos criticises ‘lazy’ Foster after Bafana draw

'Lyle is a very good striker but sometimes he is a bit lazy in the game,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos criticised Lyle Foster for being ‘a bit lazy’ after the striker missed several gilt-edged opportunities in South Africa’s 1-1 draw with Panama in an international friendly at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.

Bafana’s Foster flops

Foster had three clear chances to hit the back of the net against Panama and failed to take any of them. In the end Bafana had only Oswin Appollis’s strike to show for their efforts in a game they really should have won.

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“Lyle is a very good striker but sometimes he is a bit lazy in the game,” said Broos afterwards at the post-match press conference.

“I told him a few days ago that we need someone that moves more and puts the defenders under more pressure. In the first half there were some moments (he did not), the second half was much better.

“When Lyle moves a lot he is quick and strong and can be more dangerous than waiting for the ball.

“When you give him the ball to his feet he doesn’t lose it but this is not our game. We don’t play someone in attack who keeps the ball while players move around him. We play football that needs movement.

“Lyle was also tired after 70 minutes (he was replaced by Evidence Makgopa in the 72nd minute). But ok, I like more that he starts and comes off after 70 minutes that I am angry or frustrated that he doesn’t move enough.”

It was more Foster’s finishing than his movement that was a problem on Friday, however. In the first half, he went around Panama goalkeeper Luis Mejia, but could not slot the ball into an empty net.

More misses

After the visitors had taken the lead, Foster had another effort saved by Panama substitute goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera before the break.

And Mosquera again denied Foster when he had a glorious opportunity to put Bafana in the lead in the second half. On all three occasions, the Burnley striker should have done better.

ALSO READ: Appollis on target but wasteful Bafana are held by Panama

Bafana and Foster will simply have to be more clinical at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico later this year. The 25 year-old may get a chance to make amends as early as Tuesday, when Bafana and Panama face off again in another friendly at the Cape Town Stadium.