Thriston Lawrence still in contention at US Open at Oakmont

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

15 June 2025

A thrilling finish is on the cards, with leader Sam Burns ahead by just one stroke.

Thriston Lawrence is still in the hunt at the US Open going into the final round. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence remained in the hunt at the US Open at Oakmont in the USA on Saturday after carding a third solid round at the tough layout near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lawrence, who is playing in his debut season on the US PGA Tour, shot a third round level par 70 to be at one-over-par, following his earlier rounds of 67 and 74.

He is tied sixth and five shots back of leader Sam Burns of the USA, whose total is four-under-par.

Burns has recorded scores of 72, 65 and 69. He leads by one from Australia’s Adam Scott, the former Masters winner, and American JJ Spaun.

Steady Bezuidenhout

Viktor Hovland is one-under-par in fourth place, while Carlos Ortiz is a further shot back at even-par.
England’s Tyrrell Hatton is tied with Lawrence in sixth at one-over-par.

The other South African to make the halfway cut, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, is in a big group of players at four-over-par, eight shots behind Burns, who is looking to win a first Major.

Scottie Scheffler, the world number one and the most recent Major winner, the PGA Championship last month, is also four-over par.

Bezuidenhout has recorded rounds of 72, 71 and 71 so far.

Two other South Africans who teed it up on Thursday, Erik van Rooyen and Jacques Kruyswijk, missed the halfway cut.

The final round will be played Sunday, weather permitting.

LEADERBOARD

