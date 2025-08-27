SA Open winner to receive invitation to play 2026 Masters at Augusta

The winners of five other national opens will also receive a ticket to play at the year's first Major.

For the first time, the winner of the South Africa Open will get a direct entry to play next year’s first golf Major, the Masters Tournament, in Augusta, Georgia.

Augusta National Golf Club has, as part of its 2026 qualifications, confirmed a place in its field for the winner of the SA Open, which will be played at Stellenbosch Golf Club from 26 February to 1 March.

Further to this, the R&A has also stated its intention to retain the 2026 South African Open as part of The Open Qualifying Series for the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale.

The SA Open will now be the direct pathway into two of the most iconic Majors in the game for Sunshine Tour members.

The winners of five other national opens will also gain entry to play at the Masters. They are the Scottish Open, Spanish Open, Japan Open, Hong Kong Open, and Australian Open.

“This is an historic moment for both our national open and the Sunshine Tour,” said Thomas Abt, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour..

“It is a powerful endorsement of the Sunshine Tour’s status as a strong and sustainable tour, and further recognition of our role as a valued member of the global golf eco system and at the highest level of the game.”

Next year’s 90th Masters will be contested from 9 to 12 April at Augusta National.

The current SA Open champion is Dylan Naidoo, who won a rain-affected tournament in Durban, while the reigning Masters champion in Rory McIlroy, who completed a career Grand Slam by winning the tournament in April.