By AFP

13 Feb 2024

07:57 am

Tiger Woods unveils new Sun Day Red apparel line

The 15-time major champion has a leaping tiger logo in place of his former "TW" stamp.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods speaks during the launch of Tiger Woods and TaylorMade Golf’s new apparel and footwear brand “Sun Day Red”. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Tiger Woods unveiled his new Sun Day Red golf brand and apparel line with TaylorMade on Monday, after announcing the end of a 27-year partnership with Nike last month.

The 15-time major champion, who returns to competition later this week at Riviera in the PGA Genesis Invitational, has a leaping tiger logo in place of his former “TW” stamp.

Woods, 48, has not played competitively since last year’s Masters, where made the cut for a record-tying 23rd consecutive time.

He withdrew in the third round due to plantar fasciitis and underwent season-ending right ankle surgery two weeks later.

Tiger Woods apparel
A detail of hats and a club cover during the launch of Tiger Woods and TaylorMade Golf’s new apparel and footwear brand “Sun Day Red”. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Sunday final rounds

Woods has won 82 PGA Tour titles, level with Sam Snead for the all-time record.

His new brand, a separate business under the TaylorMade umbrella, plays off Woods’ habit of wearing red shirts in Sunday final rounds after his mother, Kultida, said it was a powerful color in her homeland of Thailand.

Woods said he hopes to play in one tournament a month if he stays healthy, a schedule that could allow him to compete in four majors for the first time since 2019 — the year he won his most recent major title at the Masters.

