SA’s Yurav Premlall to bank R8 million after stunning first DP World Tour win

The young South African star was in a class of his own in Barcelona.

South Africa’s Yurav Premlall will bank $487,500, or in Rand terms R8 million, for winning the DP World Tour tournament, the Catalunya Championship, in some style in Barcelona on Sunday.

He also scooped R50,000, or R820,000, for breaking the course record at the Real Club de Golf El Prat on Saturday. He fired a scintillating 63 which included 10 birdies and one bogey.

The 22-year-old had never won on the DP World Tour before Sunday and went into the tournament in Barcelona ranked 598 in the world. But with scores of 70, 64, 63 and Sunday’s final round 63 he won his first big golf title by an incredible 14 shots.

Only Tiger Woods, who won by 15 shots in 2000, has triumphed by a bigger margin on the (DP World) European Tour.

In his four rounds, he made an astonishing 33 birdies. He, however, also made three bogeys and one double.

Premall won on a score of 28-under-par.

Fourteen shots back in second was another South African Shaun Norris, following scores of 64, 74, 68 and 68. In a share of third, one shot back, was another South African, JC Ritchie, on 13-under-par.

“I have no words,” said a delighted Premlall in a television interview greenside.

“This is so rewarding after all the hard work. It’s a dream come true.”

Regarding his 14-stroke winning margin, he said: “It’s the most complete performance I’ve ever put on.”

Premlall’s talent was evident from an early age. He is the youngest amateur player to have qualified for the SA Open in 2018, at 15 years and five months old.

While a big winner as an amateur his only Sunshine Tour win came at the Vodacom Origins of Golf in 2024. He is originally from Durban.

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