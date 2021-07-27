Five great Southern African getaways in the snow

Citizen reporter

Holidays aren’t all about sun, sea and sand. Sometimes, people are in the market for something different and the snow areas offer just that.

Temperatures in Southern Africa have been uncharacteristically cold lately so Gumtree has compiled a list of the best spots to catch the snow now that travel restrictions have once again been lifted with the move down to alert level 3.

Level 3 restrictions as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. pic.twitter.com/Jqrh31fBDd— Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) July 26, 2021

“Many of the cutest, quirkiest destinations our country has to offer don’t list on the big accommodation platforms, and they’re often best-kept secrets that are shared by word of mouth between friends who travel the country’s most interesting nooks and crannies,” said brand marketing manager at Gumtree South Africa, Estelle Nagel.

As a result, Nagel and the team at Gumtree shared a list of some delightful spots across the country that are in high snowfall areas.

Wykeham Lodge, Worcerster

This location is a wonderful spot in Worcester that recently experienced around 10cm of snow.

“Wykeham Lodge welcomes you to stay over in a traditional thatched, 1835 home with lots of charm and warmth of bygone years. Situated in the beautiful Breede River Valley surrounded by mountains, it’s the perfect spot to experience the snow.”

Cost: R670 per night

Wykeham Lodge



Telephone:023 347 3467

Facsmile:023 347 6776

Email:wykehamlodge@telkomsa.net

Address:168 Church Street, Worcester, 6850— Worcester Tourism (@worcestertouris) August 29, 2018

Southern Cross Cottage, Hogsback

According to Gumtree, Southern Cross Cottage offers the best opportunity to experience the delight of a quaint town mixed with great outdoor activities.

This location is a self-catering cottage, situated in the heart of the quaint village of Hogsback and within walking distance from the waterfalls.



The cottage has been dubbed “the perfect spot for the outdoorsy type” who loves hiking.

The snow at Southern Cross Cottage located in Hogsback. Picture: Supplied

Cost: From about R1,000 per night

Riverstone Luxury Country House, Wolseley

Riverstone Luxury Country House is considered the perfect spot for people who love snow, luxury, fires and ultimate relaxation.

“With fine finishes and great decor, located in a small town named Wolseley, 90 minutes from Cape Town, it’s a peaceful getaway and perfect spot to experience the snow.”

This self-catering house can accommodate up to nine guests in four bedrooms and features an open plan kitchen with a breakfast bar, a dining area and a large lounge leading onto an undercover patio with outdoor furniture and a braai area.

Riverstone Luxury Country House, Wolseley. Picture: Supplied

Cost: About R4,050 per night for full house service.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Stunning photos of snow in the Northern Cape

Lowlands Country House, Nieu Bethesda

This country house is situated close to Cradock and is nestled on a working farm. As such, it offers Karoo farm-style hospitality.

Lowlands Country House. Picture: Supplied

“Accommodation comprises two houses; one on a self-catering basis and the other offers meals on request.”

Activities available at this location include river rafting, canoeing, bird watching, hiking, mountain climbing, general farm activities, and visits to nearby Cradock, Middleburg, Graaff Reinet, Nieu Bethesda, and the Mountain Zebra Park.

Cost: R1,900 per night.

Oude Pastorie Gastehuis, Cradock

“Undoubtedly one of Cradock’s most gracious homesteads, you couldn’t ask for a better spot to escape for the weekend. The Oude Pastorie Gastehuis offers old-world charm and full comfort.”

This location is hailed for it art pieces, antiques, brass beds, wooden floors with Persian carpets which are all considered to add to the comfort of a unique stay.

Swimming pool,De Oude Pastorie pic.twitter.com/UOwHjMJsbf— De Oude Pastorie B&B (@oudepastorie) October 26, 2015

Cost: from R950 per night.

Please make sure to socially distance, avoid crowds, wear a mask and sanitise as much as possible.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho