World’s only ocean liner, Queen Mary 2, visits South Africa again this month

Cunard's iconic Queen Mary 2 will visit Durban and Cape Town as part of her 2026 World Voyage.

The Queen Mary 2, the world’s only active ocean liner, is set to visit South African shores again this April. As part of her 110-night World Voyage, the flagship vessel will arrive in Durban on 9 April before docking in Cape Town on 12 April for an overnight stay.

Unlike standard cruise ships, the Queen Mary 2 was specifically engineered for the North Atlantic.

With a reinforced hull and superior stability, the ocean liner is said to offer a smooth experience even in challenging seas. This design remains unique among the hundreds of luxury vessels currently in operation.

A year of historic milestones

And 2026 is a landmark year for the ship and its crew. In January, the ship completed its first-ever transit of the Panama Canal, passing through the new locks under the Bridge of the Americas. Looking ahead to November, the ocean liner will celebrate her 450th trans-Atlantic crossing.

Queen Mary 2 completed her first-ever transit of the Panama Canal in January. Photo: Supplied.

The experience onboard

The ship is designed for space and elegance rather than maximum capacity in order to comfortably accommodate its 2 695 guests. Highlights of the onboard experience include:

Unique amenities: The only planetarium at sea and dedicated kennels for pets.

Entertainment: West End-style shows, ballroom dancing and Cunard Insights lectures from maritime historians.

Wellness and sport: A full-service spa, multiple swimming pools, and a wraparound promenade deck

Opportunities for local travelers

Minki on board Queen Mary 2. Photo: Supplied Guests can travel with pets on Transatlantic Crossings only. Photo: SUpplied

For those looking to experience the Golden Age of travel, limited cabins may be available for the 17-day sector departing Cape Town on 13 April. This journey heads to Southampton, transitioning from the warm African currents to the cooler North Atlantic.

“Queen Mary 2 is more than just a cruise ship; she’s a living piece of maritime history,” said Shaun McCarthy, MD of Whitestar Cruise & Travel in a statement.

Cunard’s presence in South Africa continues into the future as the Queen Victoria is scheduled to visit local waters in mid-April 2027 during another global odyssey.