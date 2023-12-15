5 relaxing daycations to experience this festive season

Even though you are staying home for the December holidays, you can still get out and have some fun.

It has been a tough financial year for South African households who had to dig very deep into their pockets and pinch every penny three times to try and keep up with the rising cost of living.

But, after such a stressful year, everyone deserves a break and some time to relax. While you might not be able to laze around on the beach in Mauritius, there are other alternatives that will still give you a chance to let your hair down.

Here are five daycation ideas to try:

Book a spa day

You don’t have to break the bank and book the most expensive spa treatment. Do some research and see if you can find specials for a half-day package, or event just a full body massage, which will still help you relax and get rid of any aches and pains.

Brunch with friends

Mimosas anyone? Get your closest friends together and head to your favourite restaurant for a long brunch.

If you are in Cape Town, Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront serves a unique Dubai-style brunch at Tobago’s Restaurant, Bar and Terrace with bottomless drinks, all-you-can-eat appetisers and dessert with live food stations for mains. There’s also live entertainment to keep the good vibes going.

Visit a day or night market

This time of year, day and night markets are popping up almost every weekend. Get your family in the car and head out for a day of exploring, relaxing in the sun, chip on a stick and mini doughnuts.

Explore the outdoors

The December holidays are the perfect time to spend some quality time with your friends and family, and perhaps even find a new weekend hobby. Whether you are in Joburg, Durban, Cape Town or Pretoria, there are guaranteed to be a hiking trail and mountain bike trail not too far from you.

What could be better than spending the day outdoors with your family?

Just drive

If you have no idea where to go, or are looking for somewhere new to go, just get in the car and start driving. Who knows, you might find a new favourite weekend spot to visit.

