MEC urges exploration of local treasures ahead of World Tourism Day and ‘Mahala Week’ excitement

World Tourism Day is celebrated globally on 27 September...

Mahala [Free] weekend, will begin on 15th September, ahead of the World Tourism Day. Picture: iStock

Ahead of World Tourism Day, the North West’s new MEC for Economic Development, Environment, Conservation, and Tourism has urged residents to explore and support local tourism.

Bitsa Lenkopane emphasised its crucial role in boosting the province’s economy.

Speaking at the official launch of World Tourism Day on Tuesday at La Joya Conference Lodge and Wellness in North West, Lenkopane also highlighted the rich diversity the province offers, from its cultural heritage to its stunning natural landscapes.

“As we launch Tourism Month, we celebrate the wonders and treasures of our beloved North West province.

“This month is not just a celebration but a powerful reminder of the richness in our diverse landscapes, vibrant wildlife, biodiversity, and the cultures of our welcoming people.”

Lenkopane highlighted the province’s attractions, such as the golden plains of Pilanesberg, the beautiful Magaliesburg mountains, and the tranquil waters of Hartbeespoort Dam.

She also pointed to the historical significance of the Taung Heritage Site and the vibrant local communities throughout the province, particularly in areas like Dr. RSM, which is known for its hunting grounds.

Addressing the challenges faced by some local establishments, Lenkopane assured that the government stands ready to defend and support these businesses.

“We will activate initiatives to ensure that, as we launch this month of tourism, our local establishments, particularly those in distress, are given the support they need,” she said.

ALSO READ: South Africa could see international tourists reaching pre-Covid levels in 2024

Lenkopane on “Mahala Weekend”

Lenkopane also announced another Mahala [free] weekend, set to begin on 15th September, as part of the World Tourism Day celebrations.

This initiative will allow free access to provincial parks, encouraging residents to explore local attractions while benefiting small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“During Mahala week last year, over 20,000 people visited our parks. This year, we aim to collaborate with local SMEs and municipalities to showcase their products, ensuring that tourism also benefits our local businesses,” Lenkopane added.

She said there would be the provision of mobile kitchens across municipalities during Mahala Week.

“We have pledged that we will provide close to 18 mobile kitchens across the municipality so that young people who are emerging from the education hub will now start to graduate to being young entrepreneurs.”

Fostering entrepreneurship among young people

The MEC also highlighted efforts to foster entrepreneurship among young people, especially university students.

“We have also collaborated with universities so that we must start to focus on new minds. The graduates must be incubated now, while they are still at university, to become young entrepreneurs and direct the thinking and economic planning of government,” Lenkopane said.

Lenkopane concluded by encouraging residents to become ambassadors for the North West, promoting its unique destinations, and inviting the world to experience the magic of the province.

“Tourism is not just about places; it’s about people. It’s about the laughter of children, the wisdom of elders, the creativity of artisans, and the warm greetings of our local guides. This is what makes the North West a destination unlike any other,” she said.

NOW READ: Final food orders in SA: Cape Town and Johannesburg among world’s early-night dining capitals