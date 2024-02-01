Travel

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

1 Feb 2024

Mzansi travellers just love the French connection

The survey found that 71.9% of the people preferred to have a snow holiday in France

Snow holiday destinations

Snow holiday destinations. Picture: Supplied

Last week, Club Med hosted a media session, shedding light on the ski holiday trends and insights from South African travellers. 

According to the company, they conducted a survey involving 755 respondents to collect insights into the trends of snow holiday destinations South Africans preferred, focusing on snow holiday activities, preferred accommodation, among other aspects.

Preferred snow destinations

The survey found that 71.9% of the people preferred to have a snow holiday in France

Switzerland scored the second favourite location with 62.1%, Italy scored 60.7%, Austria at 56.8%, and other destinations (USA, Canada, Japan, Eastern Europe) at 7.2%.

Accommodation

Of the respondents, 78.4% expressed a preference for a resort with an all-inclusive package for the convenience they offer in terms of budgeting and planning, followed by hotels at 45.4%, rental chalets at 37.1%, rental apartments at 21.7%, and personal housing at 4.6%.

Favourite snow holiday activities and scores

  • Skiing – 79.9%
  • Gastronomy – 77.8%
  • Hiking – 58.8%
  • Ski touring – 57.7%
  • Swimming – 48.9%
  • Yoga fitness – 19.7%
  • After-ski activities – 9.5%.

