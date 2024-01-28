City of Cape Town voted the second best city in the world, just a spot behind New York

Cape Town reported a record-breaking tourism season, with over 317 000 international passengers coming through the city’s International Airport.

Cape Town recently reported a record-breaking tourism season, with its international airport experiencing the highest ever monthly internal arrivals.

In December last year, over 317 000 international passengers passed through Cape Town International Airport, surpassing the previous record of 290 000 set in January 2020, as highlighted by James Vos, mayoral committee member for Economic Growth.

This surge in visitors underscores Cape Town’s growing appeal as a top global destination.

City unveiled

Cape Town is a city that offers a unique variety of attractions from its natural beauty to trendy night life hubs. Here’s a glimpse into what makes this city truly special:

Table Mountain: The iconic backdrop of Cape Town is a hiker’s paradise and nature lover’s haven, presenting a range of trails catering to various skill levels and offering astounding views that will leave you in awe.

FREE: Nelson Mandela was imprisoned at Robben Island for 18 years.

The Table Mountain cable car provides a quick ride to the top of the mountain while still providing incredible views of the city below.

Robben Island: A symbol of resilience and freedom, where visitors can gain deep insights into the turbulent history of South Africa and the struggles that shaped its path to democracy.

BREATHTAKING: A couple enjoy a walk on the Canopy bridge in the Kirstenbosch botanical garden in Cape Town.

Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens: A heavenly oasis for nature enthusiasts, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in exquisite flora, art exhibitions, and open-air concerts that harmonise with the beauty of nature.

Bo-Kaap: Known for its brightly coloured houses and cobblestone streets, Bo-Kaap is a historic and culturally rich area that reflects the diverse heritage of Cape Town. The neighbourhood is famous for its Cape Malay culture, offering a unique blend of history, cuisine and architecture.

COLOURFUL: Bo-Kaap shows the diverse heritage of Cape Town.

Cape Point: The majestic southern point of the Cape Peninsula, boasting breath-taking vistas and rich maritime history that tells tales of exploration and discovery.

Boulders Beach: Home to a charming colony of African penguins, this pristine beach offers a rare opportunity to share the sands with these delightful creatures, creating an enchanting experience.

V&A Waterfront: A bustling hub of shopping, dining, and cultural activities, set against a stunning backdrop of the ocean and Majestic Mountains, providing a vibrant atmosphere that captivates all who visit.

UNSET: A vineyard with Stellenbosch’s famous mountains.

Cape Winelands: A world renowned region near Cape Town, famed for its world-class vine yards and historic estates. The Cape Winelands offers a delightful experience with worldclass tastings, fine dining cuisine, and picturesque views.

Culinary delights

Cape Town’s culinary scene is a feast for the senses, capturing the essence of the traditions and latest food trends that shape the city’s diverse flavours:

Seafood: Fresh catches from the Atlantic, ranging from fish and chips to fine dining establishments offering exquisite seafood platters.

Local favourites include snoek and hake, grilled or fried.

Cape Malay cuisine: A true culinary treasure, Cape Malay food welcomes you to savour a fusion of aromatic spices and unique flavours influenced by the Cape’s rich history.

Wine: A trip to Cape Town is not complete without exploring the world-class vineyards of the nearby Cape Winelands.

Sip on superb wines, stroll through picturesque vineyards, and discover the art of winemaking in this breath-taking region.

Gatsbys: A local culinary invention, these massive sandwiches, bursting with a delightful medley of flavours, are a must-try for any hungry traveller seeking a unique taste sensation.

Markets to discover

Immerse yourself in Cape Town’s vibrant market scene to discover local flavours and artisanal crafts:

The Neighbourgoods Market: Located in trendy Woodstock, this bustling market is a haven for foodies and fashion enthusiasts alike, offering an array of culinary and creative delights to tempt your senses.

City Farm Market: Set in the heart of the city, this market celebrates the beauty of local farming, offering a bounty of fresh produce, organic goods, and a delightful community experience.

Mojo Market: Situated in Sea Point, this lively indoor market combines tantalising cuisines, live entertainment, and a vibrant atmosphere, making it a perfect place to while away the hours. – courtesy of DiscoverAfrica.com

