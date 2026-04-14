AFI to light up Metro FM Awards weekend with fashion and culture showcase in Durban

The awards will take place in Durban on Saturday, 25 April.

After launching a limited-edition collection at the 31st South African Music Awards (SAMAs) in December last year, Africa Fashion International (AFI) is set to extend its presence in South Africa’s cultural calendar through activities at the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards in Durban.

The awards will take place at the Durban International Convention Centre on Saturday, 25 April.

AFI will present a series of fashion, cultural and performance-driven events throughout the awards weekend.

Black Carpet, runway showcase and more

The programme includes the AFI Metro Music Awards Black Carpet on Saturday, 25 April, at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC).

On Friday, 24 April, AFI will host a fashion showcase at Oceans Mall next to the House of Nala pop-up store. The showcase will present the Nala Privé Autumn/Winter 2026 collection.

The runway presentation will feature a mix of South African and Pan-African designers.

The programme will also include a performance by the Empangeni High School Choir, winners of the Champion of Champions title.

The upcoming showcase follows AFI’s introduction of its Crew Collection at the SAMAs in December last year. The limited-edition range was designed by House of Nala (HON) Atelier, a Sandton-based luxury brand.

The collection was created to recognise artists, creatives and production teams involved in the cultural industry. It also aimed to highlight the contribution of supporting crews within the entertainment sector.

AFI founder and chief executive Precious Moloi-Motsepe said the initiative was intended to draw attention to the role of artists and their wider teams, while encouraging youth participation in culture through fashion, music, art and sport.

“Africa’s creative economy has been largely built from within, driven by young people in fashion, music, art, and innovation,” she said.

“They’re generating new wealth for themselves but also for the continent. The Made-in-Africa movement is, at its core, a movement led by the continent’s creative youth, and this capsule pays tribute to their leadership.”

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