You’re royalty in bush kingdom

Lodge is life on different level – down-to-earth luxury and good food.

Tau Game Lodge in Madikwe ranks among the world’s best. Pictures: Hein Kaiser

There are breaks, holidays, and getaways. Then, there are resorts and lodges that exist on a different level.

The One&Only in Mauritius is such a spot, Zanzibar’s Kilindi another, and Lily Beach Resort and Spa in the Maldives yet another.

Tau Game Lodge in Madikwe ranks among the world’s best.

It’s not overly pretentious, it’s family friendly, and spending time in the lodge is as much of an experience as being out in nature, soaking up its incredible bounty.

Warm welcomes and exceptional dining

After a long drive, the semitented main building welcomes guests with two of the most important spaces: the bar and the restaurant.

An ice-cold beer and a delicious lunch await right after valet parking – if you’re driving in – while all-smiling personnel whisk away your luggage. And the grins are real. Everyone is helpful from the get-go.

No sullies here. It’s refreshing. It made the beer taste better and, when a chef can prepare a sirloin steak without the chewing gum effect, any eatery has my vote.

Every meal – always a choice between a three-course set menu or, on busier days, a buffet – was delicious.

The Green Goddess Soup, a medley of spicy veggies crammed into delicious, was incredible, and so too was the tomato and pepper soup.

The venison – eland fillet, kudu steak – had carnivores purring for more, while the vegetarian options were anything but dull. In fact, fusspots are welcome here.

If you want cereal and eggs for dinner, they’ll make it for you. Tau Lodge is family friendly.

A true family-friendly experience

And while some resorts and lodges think a play area is enough to claim that title, here, they make the effort. Parents get a real break while every staff member lends a hand with the juniors at every turn.

Childminders are always available for supervised play on the playground or in the undercover playroom if it rains.

Kids are welcomed on game drives, and the rangers impressively engage with them – no matter how raucous or nervous they are on safari.

One of the most delightful touches is when, after dinner on the first night, kids receive a small safari pack and a water bottle, their names neatly stencilled on, ready for the first morning game drive.

The safari backpack changes colour in the sun, and inside are puzzles and goodies, all tied to conservation and wildlife. A small, but thoughtful, touch that makes the trip unforgettable for families.

When the childminders are at work keeping offspring busy, and in between game drives, the intimate spa is the perfect hide to shake off stress, gently.

The rooms are set along the shores of a large, natural springfed lake. There are two options: deluxe and cabins right on the water.

The turndown service each night adds a touch of romance – and, of course, practicality – with mosquito nets. It’s not unusual to find a crocodile basking right in front of your stoep, separated from you by just a small electric fence.

Elephants drink here too, along with many other herds. At night, the sound of the bush is both deafening and soothing at the same time. It’s magical. It’s Africa. It’s South Africa.

Tau Lodge takes its guests seriously; warmly. You don’t want for anything, but the luxury isn’t ostentatious. It’s quiet luxury. It’s feeling valued and accommodated. It’s hard to find fault when you’re treated like royalty, with the bush as your kingdom.

