6 Feb 2025

Two decades of Google Maps: How people mapped out their world

Google Maps is a tool that has fundamentally changed how people explore and navigate the world.

Google Map navigation on an Android phone. Picture: iStock

Two decades ago, Google co-founder Larry Page had an idea that would forever change the way we navigate the world.

Google Maps was born and started helping us explore the world, navigate unfamiliar roads and discover hidden gems.

Maps also has an augmented reality (AR) feature that allows users to understand an area at a glance.

It helps users undertake everyday tasks, like finding the cheapest petrol station nearby, restaurants and other places.

Google Maps

The search giant said users have played a large part in making all of this possible — from helping add new businesses to sharing insightful reviews and photos (and exploring incredible global imagery with Street View!).

To celebrate 20 years of mapping the world [and South Africa], Google highlighted a selection of places that sparked conversation and inspired the ‘explorer’ within South Africans!

From burgers to coffee, scenic farms to pretty and pink cafés, here are some of the most-reviewed eateries in South Africa across a range of cuisines from the past two decades.

Google said Maps provided 1 trillion kilometres worth of directions in its 20 years of existence. 

Most reviewed Restaurant:

  • RoccoMamas Mall of Africa, Johannesburg
  • Wimpy King Shaka International, KZN
  • Irene Farm, Pretoria
  • Wimpy Oribi Plaza, KZN
  • Quay Four Restaurant, Cape Town

Most reviewed Café

  • Truth Coffee Roasting, Cape Town
  • EL&N London – Mall of Africa, Johannesburg
  • Cubana Foreshore, Cape Town
  • Starbucks Florida Road, KZN
  • Baobab Cafe and Grill, Pretoria

Most-reviewed visitor attractions

Some of most-reviewed destinations

  • Search Gandhi Square Precinct, Johannesburg
  • Graskop Gorge Lift Co, KZN
  • God’s Window, Mpumalanga
  • Redberry Farm, Western Cape
  • Voortrekker Monument, Pretoria

Most reviewed museum

  • Maropeng Cradle of Humankind World Heritage site, Johannesburg
  • Constitution Hill Human Rights Precinct, Johannesburg
  • Apartheid Museum, Johannesburg
  • Iziko Bo-Kaap Museum, Cape Town
  • Mandela’s House, Johannesburg

Most Reviewed Park

  • Table Mountain National Park, CPT
  • Kruger National Park, MP
  • Green Point Park, Cape Town
  • Cape Point Nature Reserve, Cape Town
  • Zoo Lake, Johannesburg

