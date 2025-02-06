Two decades of Google Maps: How people mapped out their world

Google Maps is a tool that has fundamentally changed how people explore and navigate the world.

Two decades ago, Google co-founder Larry Page had an idea that would forever change the way we navigate the world.

Google Maps was born and started helping us explore the world, navigate unfamiliar roads and discover hidden gems.

Maps also has an augmented reality (AR) feature that allows users to understand an area at a glance.

It helps users undertake everyday tasks, like finding the cheapest petrol station nearby, restaurants and other places.

The search giant said users have played a large part in making all of this possible — from helping add new businesses to sharing insightful reviews and photos (and exploring incredible global imagery with Street View!).

To celebrate 20 years of mapping the world [and South Africa], Google highlighted a selection of places that sparked conversation and inspired the ‘explorer’ within South Africans!

From burgers to coffee, scenic farms to pretty and pink cafés, here are some of the most-reviewed eateries in South Africa across a range of cuisines from the past two decades.

Google said Maps provided 1 trillion kilometres worth of directions in its 20 years of existence.

Most reviewed Restaurant:

RoccoMamas Mall of Africa, Johannesburg

Wimpy King Shaka International, KZN

Irene Farm, Pretoria

Wimpy Oribi Plaza, KZN

Quay Four Restaurant, Cape Town

Most reviewed Café

Truth Coffee Roasting, Cape Town

EL&N London – Mall of Africa, Johannesburg

Cubana Foreshore, Cape Town

Starbucks Florida Road, KZN

Baobab Cafe and Grill, Pretoria

Most-reviewed visitor attractions

Some of most-reviewed destinations

Search Gandhi Square Precinct, Johannesburg

Graskop Gorge Lift Co, KZN

God’s Window, Mpumalanga

Redberry Farm, Western Cape

Voortrekker Monument, Pretoria

Most reviewed museum

Maropeng Cradle of Humankind World Heritage site, Johannesburg

Constitution Hill Human Rights Precinct, Johannesburg

Apartheid Museum, Johannesburg

Iziko Bo-Kaap Museum, Cape Town

Mandela’s House, Johannesburg

Most Reviewed Park

Table Mountain National Park, CPT

Kruger National Park, MP

Green Point Park, Cape Town

Cape Point Nature Reserve, Cape Town

Zoo Lake, Johannesburg

