Top 10 stories of the day: Zondo blasts Ramaphosa | Dada Morero on Kenny Kunene | Gupta compound tour

Here's your daily news update for Sunday, 27 July 2025:
News today includes a police captain who killed his girlfriend and brother before turning the gun on himself in a double murder and suicide in Protea.
Meanwhile, the City of Joburg council no longer has jurisdiction over former transport MMC Kenny Kunene, now that he has resigned, and that it has become a “police matter”, mayor Dada Morero says.
Furthermore, The Citizen had the opportunity to have a look around the Gupta compound in Saxonwold. This was ahead of an auction taking place to sell the three properties.
Weather tomorrow: 28 July 2025
The South African Weather Service (Saws) expects isolated showers along the east coast and the northeastern parts of the country.
Possible damaging winds and waves are anticipated along the east coast of KwaZulu-Natal. Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the Nama Khoi municipality of the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast
Police captain kills girlfriend, her brother, then himself in double murder and suicide
A police captain killed his girlfriend and brother before turning the gun on himself in a double murder and suicide in Protea. Three others were injured in the shooting on Saturday night.
Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a police captain’s girlfriend, who was also a SA Police Service officer, was shot at their home.
Joburg council has ‘no jurisdiction over Kenny Kunene, it’s a police matter,’ Morero says [VIDEO]
The City of Joburg council no longer has jurisdiction over former transport MMC Kenny Kunene, now that he has resigned, and that it has become a “police matter”, mayor Dada Morero says.
The suspended Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president resigned as a councillor in the city of Johannesburg with immediate effect on Saturday.
Video: A tour inside the Gupta compound
The Citizen had the opportunity to have a look around the Gupta compound in Saxonwold. This was ahead of an auction taking place to sell the three properties.
Number 3 Saxonwold Drive was the most rundown property of the three, and it was the only one to sell. Numbers 5 and 7 did not sell during the auction by Park Village Auctioneers.
DA demands urgent action on illegal street racing in Joburg suburbs
Joburg residents are up in arms over illegal racing in several suburbs, including Lenasia, Rosebank, Fourways and Midrand, among other areas, which they say have become a nuisance and dangerous.
The DA said that, due to the brazen antics of the drag racers, innocent lives in Johannesburg’s suburbs are being put at risk in the “reckless and illegal practice of street racing.”
Breakfast with the Aquarist: Dive into marine magic at the Johannesburg Zoo
The Johannesburg Zoo’s special “Breakfast with the Zoo Aquarist” programme offered visitors an extraordinary behind-the-scenes glimpse into the aquatic world on Saturday.
Guests joined the zoo’s aquarist team for an educational morning that combined a delicious breakfast with fascinating insights into marine biology, zoology and diving careers.
