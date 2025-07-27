Top 10 stories of the day: Zondo blasts Ramaphosa | Dada Morero on Kenny Kunene | Gupta compound tour

Here’s your daily news update for Sunday, 27 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes a police captain who killed his girlfriend and brother before turning the gun on himself in a double murder and suicide in Protea.

Meanwhile, the City of Joburg council no longer has jurisdiction over former transport MMC Kenny Kunene, now that he has resigned, and that it has become a “police matter”, mayor Dada Morero says.

Furthermore, The Citizen had the opportunity to have a look around the Gupta compound in Saxonwold. This was ahead of an auction taking place to sell the three properties.

Weather tomorrow: 28 July 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) expects isolated showers along the east coast and the northeastern parts of the country.

Possible damaging winds and waves are anticipated along the east coast of KwaZulu-Natal. Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the Nama Khoi municipality of the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Police captain kills girlfriend, her brother, then himself in double murder and suicide

A police captain killed his girlfriend and brother before turning the gun on himself in a double murder and suicide in Protea. Three others were injured in the shooting on Saturday night.

Picture: iStock

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a police captain’s girlfriend, who was also a SA Police Service officer, was shot at their home.

CONTINUE READING: Police captain kills girlfriend, her brother then himself in double murder and suicide

Joburg council has ‘no jurisdiction over Kenny Kunene, it’s a police matter,’ Morero says [VIDEO]

The City of Joburg council no longer has jurisdiction over former transport MMC Kenny Kunene, now that he has resigned, and that it has become a “police matter”, mayor Dada Morero says.

Former MMC of transport, Kenny Kunene during the War On Potholes campaign launch at Ward 90, Hyde Park on 10 July 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The suspended Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president resigned as a councillor in the city of Johannesburg with immediate effect on Saturday.

CONTINUE READING: Joburg council has ‘no jurisdiction over Kenny Kunene, it’s a police matter,’ Morero says [VIDEO]

Video: A tour inside the Gupta compound

The Citizen had the opportunity to have a look around the Gupta compound in Saxonwold. This was ahead of an auction taking place to sell the three properties.

A view of number 5 Saxonwold Drive, part of the Gupta compound, seen on 24 July 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Number 3 Saxonwold Drive was the most rundown property of the three, and it was the only one to sell. Numbers 5 and 7 did not sell during the auction by Park Village Auctioneers.

CONTINUE READING: Video: A tour inside the Gupta compound

DA demands urgent action on illegal street racing in Joburg suburbs

Joburg residents are up in arms over illegal racing in several suburbs, including Lenasia, Rosebank, Fourways and Midrand, among other areas, which they say have become a nuisance and dangerous.

Joburg residents are up in arms over illegal drag racing in several suburbs. Picture: iStock

The DA said that, due to the brazen antics of the drag racers, innocent lives in Johannesburg’s suburbs are being put at risk in the “reckless and illegal practice of street racing.”

CONTINUE READING: DA demands urgent action on illegal street racing in Joburg suburbs

Breakfast with the Aquarist: Dive into marine magic at the Johannesburg Zoo

The Johannesburg Zoo’s special “Breakfast with the Zoo Aquarist” programme offered visitors an extraordinary behind-the-scenes glimpse into the aquatic world on Saturday.

Joburg Zoo aquarist Peter Baloi is seen scuba diving in the zoo’s walk-through tunnel tank, 26 June 2025, during an event inviting youngsters to find out what a career as an aquarist would involve. The presentations hoped to inspire attendees to consider careers in marine biology, zoology and diving. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Guests joined the zoo’s aquarist team for an educational morning that combined a delicious breakfast with fascinating insights into marine biology, zoology and diving careers.

CONTINUE READING: Breakfast with the Aquarist: Dive into marine magic at the Johannesburg Zoo

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: Kenny Kunene resigns | Basotho military-style training camps | Leaked Bushiri case affidavit