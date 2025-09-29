A pair of hard-fought Serie A games to stretch the wallet

Parma, Genoa to keep it tight at home.

Serie A’s two Monday evening games are not for glamour hunters, with all the teams struggling to find form. The fixtures will, however, appeal to bettors who like nip-and-tuck contests and the popular 1 X 2 category of wager.

Between them, Parma, Torino, Genoa and Lazio boast just two wins in 16 games of the 2025/26 season – and a combined goal difference of -13.

Drawn games might be like kissing a sister to players and fans, but punters can profit handsomely from them.

In the 6.30pm kick-off (SA time), Parma (2.35) welcome Torino (3.35) to the Stadio Ennio Tardini, with prediction models putting a draw (3.15) as the most likely outcome.

At 18th place in the 20-team Serie A, Parma look in worse shape than 13th-placed Torino yet are slightly preferred by the bookmakers, probably because they have held up reasonably well defensively and have not lost any of their last three matches at Tardini.

Torino have found goals, especially away, hard to come by.

Parma’s stalemate record is of interest, with nine draws in 18 recent matches across all competitions, six draws in the last 12 league games and 50% of their last 10 home games drawn.

Data shouts a draw. Conservative punters might opt for the narrower margin of 1X (1.34 on Betway).

In the total goals scored category, over 1.5 is 1.38 and under 1.5 is 2.95. Over 2.5 is 2.20 and under 2.5 is 1.65. This matches a 1-1 outcome.

In the later Serie A kick-off (8.45pm), Genoa (16th) face Lazio (14th) at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris with both teams seeking their first three-pointer of the new season.

The odds of Genoa (3.15), Lazio (2.50) and the draw (3.10) reflect the data-crunched results. However, some fallible human analysts in Italy lean towards a 1-0 win for the home team, coached by Arsenal legend Patrick Viera – which might influence value-seekers with a nostalgic bent.

All Betway odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.