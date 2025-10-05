Juventus v AC Milan: Serie A powerhouses clash in Derby d’Italia

Tight game on the cards in Turin.

Turin and Milan are separate and very different cities, but Italians still call football matches between their two giant clubs – Juventus and AC Milan – a derby. It’s a battle of national pride.

The latest round of Derby d’Italia takes place in Turin’s Allianz Stadium on Sunday night – and it is set to be as tightly contested as ever.

Odds tell the story: Juventus 2.75, AC Milan 2.75, draw 3.20.

Visitors Milan are marginally favoured by a number-crunch that gives them a 40% chance of winning. But what do computers know?

Milan top the Serie A table after five matches, having won four and lost one. Juventus are two points adrift but are unbeaten.

Juventus haven’t tasted defeat in their last six matches across all competitions. However, the Bianconeri have drawn three of those.

In contrast, the Rossoneri have won five of their last six and have scored at a rate of two goals a match, while conceding only 0.5 goals a game.

Some more stats for punters to conjure with as they work out how many goals are likely to be scored and when:

Juventus’s striker Dusan Vlahovic has netted twice this season, while Milan’s American hitman Christian Pulisic has nabbed four. However, both teams have nine in the “goals for” column.

Juventus play possession tactics and average nearly 60% of the ball at home in recent league matches, with an average of 5.75 shots on target per game. Milan consistently reach double digits for dangerous attacks but are less accurate around goal.

Neutral football fans should enjoy the trial of styles.

