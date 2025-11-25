Aussie PGA Champs the first stop as 2026 DP World Tour season tees off

A number of local players including, Adam Scott and Cameron Smith will be in action.

Just a few days on from the 2025 DP World Tour season coming to an end in Dubai, with Rory McIlroy claiming another order of merit title, and the 2026 edition gets underway this week with the BMW Australian PGA Championship taking place at the Royal Queensland GC in Brisbane, Australia from Thursday.

It’s the first of back-to-back events Down Under, with the Crown Australian Open to follow next week.

The field includes the likes of Adam Scott, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee, Marco Penge, and Cameron Smith.

There are also a few South Africans in the field including Oliver Bekker, Ryan van Velzen and Michael Hollick.

The defending champion in Elvis Smyle.

Betway have multiple options available, including the winner, but also other potentially more lucrative bets including whether the likes of Marc Leishmann, Penge and favourite Niemann will make the cut.

There are also options for the leader after the first, second and third round as well as whether a hole in one will be recorded — yes (1.66) and no (2.10).

Niemann, who has been so prolific on the LIV Golf Tour over the last few years, is the favourite to win come Sunday, at 9.50, an indication it’s a pretty open field.

Local star Min Woo Lee is also backed among the favourites at 10.00, followed by Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen at 11.00 and Leishmann and Penge at 13.00.

Australian Major winners Scott (Masters) and Smith (The Open) are at 15.00 to win.

The best-backed South African is young Jonathan Broomhead at 175.00. He won the Sunbet Challenge Times Square title in August, his best performance on the Sunshine Tour this year.

All Betway odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.