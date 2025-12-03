Nedbank Golf Challenge: Will another South African join the winner’s list?

The Nedbank Golf Challenge gets underway at Sun City on Thursday with a number of South Africans in the field.

American Johannes Veerman is back at Sun City this week to try defend the Nedbank Golf Challenge title he won in surprising fashion last year and he can expect plenty of competition from a number of golfers, including a bunch of South Africans.

The last local winner of “Africa’s Major” was Branden Grace in 2017 and since then it’s been Lee Westwood (2018), Tommy Fleetwood (2019 and 2022), Max Homa (2023) and Veerman last year. There were no tournaments in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

Before Grace’s win, the last other South African to go all the way at Sun City was Trevor Immelman in 2007.

Strong SA contingent

The most recognisable overseas golfers looking to add the Nedbank Golf Challenge title to their CVs include Viktor Hovland, Haotong Li, Fransesco Molinari, Adrian Meronk, Thorbjorn Olesen, Will Zalatoris and recent in-form DP World Tour star Marco Penge.

Leading the South African charge will be Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Garrick Higgo, Jacques Kruyswijk, Christo Lamprecht, Thriston Lawrence, Dylan Frittelli, Shaun Norris, Jayden Schaper, Ockie Strydom, Danie van Tonder, Dylan Naidoo, Yurav Premlall and Aldrich Potgieter.

Lamprecht, who has earned his PGA Tour card for next season, and Premlall will play at the tournament on the invitation of tournament host Gray Player.

“It’s been an absolute delight to watch your progress this year and how hard you’ve worked to earn a place on the PGA Tour. I have tremendous respect for that kind of dedication to your goal and the perseverance to achieve it,” said Player of 24-year-old Lamprecht.

Hovland from Norway, who is the highest ranked golfer in the field, at 13 in the world, will play in his first Nedbank Golf Challenge.

“I’m excited to tee it up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge for the first time this December. I’ve had a lot of cool experiences at DP World Tour events around the world, and I’m looking forward to adding this one to the list.

“It’s an event that has a lot of history, a great list of winners and, of course, in honour of Gary Player, so I’m sure it will be a great week.”

The first round gets underway on Thursday.

The Gary Player Country Club opened in 1979 with the first “Million Dollar” tournament taking place in 1981, with American, Johnny Miller, triumphing. The first South African to win the tournament was Fulton Allem in 1988.

SA winners

Branden Grace — 2018

Trevor Immelman — 2007

Retief Goosen — 2004

Ernie Els — 2002, 2000, 1999

David Frost — 1992, 1990, 1989

Fulton Allem — 1988